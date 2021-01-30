Netflix’s On My Block renewed for fourth and final season

On My Block has been renewed. Pic Credit: Netflix

Netflix just dropped some major news. The loveable teen series On My Block has been renewed for a fourth season, but here’s the catch: It will be the show’s final season.

On My Block Season 4: Latest news

It has been over ten months since the Season 3 premiere of On My Block. Fans of the show have been eagerly waiting for Netflix to announce its renewal.

Their wishes came true! On January 29, the official Netflix Twitter account (@netflix) tweeted: “The squad is coming back for one last adventure.”

Deadline confirmed that On My Block will be returning with ten new episodes- the same season length as the first two seasons of the show. Also returning is the main cast and the show’s co-creator and occasional director, Lauren Iungerich (MTV’s Awkward).

As of now, Netflix hasn’t announced a release date for the upcoming season. While the previous seasons have only been separated by a year, it is not expected for the final season to come out in the next two months.

On My Block: What’s it about and who’s cast in it?

The Netflix synopsis for On My Block:

In a rough Los Angeles neighborhood, four smart, funny, and streetwise teens find their lifelong friendship tested as they begin high school. On My Block / Netflix

This comedy-drama has an incredible cast made up of diverse and youthful actors. Up-and-coming actor Sierra Capi plays the show’s tomboyish protagonist Monsé Finnie.

Julio Macias is cast who can also be found in Netflix’s Selena: the Series where he played the musician Pete Astudillo as well as actors Jessica Garcia (How to Get Away With Murder, Liv and Maddie), Brett Gray (When They See Us), and Jason Genao (Logan, The Get Down).

Over the last three seasons of On My Block, the showrunners have proven that they aren’t afraid to address social issues related to race, poverty, and violence. However, the show meets these tough topics with lighthearted and fun characters and also sprinkles in the goofy and more trivial problems that one would expect a high schooler to have.

What are fans saying?

Fans are being very active on social media about the renewal of On My Block— and the announcement that it’ll be the series’s final season. Some are even creating memes showing their reactions from when they heard the news.

Many believe that the show deserved more seasons and “was just getting started.”

These fans are criticizing Netflix for their tendency to cancel shows while they are only a few seasons in. This was seen with the teen shows The Get Down and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

On My Block Seasons 1-3 are available on Netflix.