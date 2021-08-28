Netflix saves Manifest Season 4 following cancelation at NBC

Manifest is returning as a Netflix original following a fan-led campaign to bring the NBC series back. Pic credit: @nbcmanifest/Instagram

Netflix has picked up Season 4 of Manifest over two months after NBC canceled the popular drama.

Netflix added Manifest Season 3 to its platform last week as the series continued to be a mainstay in its top 10 stream television series.

Last month, Monster & Critics reported that talks to rescue Manifest Season 4 were heating up due to the first two seasons performing well on Netflix. At the time, reports also claimed that NBC was considering reversing their decision and moving Manifest to another time slot.

However, it has been confirmed that Netflix has secured a deal to bring back Manifest for a fourth and final season.

The supernatural TV series is about a flight from Jamaica to New York City, in which the passengers and crew experience extreme turbulence.

However, after landing, they found out that it has been more than five years, and they were presumed dead.

The passengers and crew rejoin society and deal with the aftermath of being missing for more than five years. Additionally, they develop the ability to experience visual and audio representations of events yet to occur, making it a binge-worthy, thrilling series to watch.

Here is everything we know about Manifest Season 4.

Manifest Season 4 will have more episodes

The finale season of Manifest will have 20 episodes, which will split into unspecified parts, according to TV Line.

What to expect from the fourth and final season of Manifest

The third season of Manifest ended with a juicy cliffhanger; therefore, fans of the series can expect this to be addressed in the upcoming season.

When will Manifest Season 4 be released?

Manifest just received the green light; therefore, it will be a while as filming and pre-production will likely take at least six months.

Viewers should not expect the upcoming season to be released for at least until late 2022.

Jeff Rake, the creator of Manifest, released a statement thanking the series fans and Netflix.

“What started years ago as a flight of fancy deep in my imagination has evolved into the jet engine journey of a lifetime,” showrunner Jeff Rake said in a statement. “Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this story, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life. That we will be able to reward the fans with the ending they deserve moves me to no end. On behalf of the cast, the crew, the writers, directors, and producers, thank you to Netflix, to Warner Bros., and of course to the fans. You did this.”

Viewers started a #SaveManifest campaign on social media, which mirrored its impressive streaming numbers on Netflix.

Manifest Seasons 1-3 are currently available to stream on Netflix US.