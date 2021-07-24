Manifest Season 4 coming to Netflix? Talks to resurrect canceled series heat up

Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone in NBC series Manifest Season 2. Pic credit: NBC/YouTube.

Manifest fans continue to stream the doomed series as it continues to produce substantial viewership numbers on Netflix, which is currently streaming the first two seasons.

A new report suggests that the campaign to save Manifest is paying off. NBC and Netflix are currently discussing a Manifest Season 4 renewal after Netflix opted not to pick up the canceled series in June.

If Manifest is resurrected with Season 4, this will not be the first time NBC reversed its decision to cancel a popular series.

In 2017, NBC reversed its decision to cancel Timeless and renewed the series for a second season.

According to Deadline, NBC and Netflix are independently in talks with Manifest producer, Warner Bros TV, about resurrecting the series.

Deadline says that the cancellation of Season 5 of Good Girls and new spinoff Law & Order: For the Defense has freed up funds for NBC to reconsider a Manifest revival.

Meanwhile, Netflix reconsidered letting go of Manifest due to the first two seasons remaining in its daily top ten most-streamed series for over a month.

Will there be Manifest Season 4 on Netflix?

While Manifest Season 3 is on its way to Netflix, there will be some negotiation hurdles if the streaming giant is going to bring Manifest Season 4 to the platform.

Warner Bros TV has sold Manifest internationally market by market. For example, in the UK, Sky Tv has exclusive rights to license the series and has recently released Season 3.

If Manifest 4 is to be acquired by Netflix, it will become a Netflix original, and Deadline says the streaming platform typically prefers to own global rights for its original series.

Additionally, Netflix and NBC may agree to split international and domestic streaming rights if Manifest Season 4 is saved.

Manifest creator tells fans to keep faith

Manifest creator Jeff Rake has not commented on the Manifest Season 4 revival report but has continually encouraged viewers to keep the faith.

“Lots of speculation out there. No comment. Other than, if the impossible happens and the dead rise again, it’s because of YOU,” he tweeted.

Rake also reacted to the UK premiere of Manifest Season 3 and hinted at negotiations for a fourth season heating up in a tweet.

“Hey UK and Manifesters everywhere! Sorry to miss today’s parties,” he wrote. “I’m a little preoccupied, in a good way. No news yet. Keep it up. And as always, keep the faith. I am, big time.”

Netflix and NBC have not yet commented about the ongoing negotiations at the time of writing this report. As a result, Manifest Season 4 is yet to be confirmed.

Manifest Seasons 1 & 2 are available for streaming on Netfli.