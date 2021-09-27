NCIS spoilers: Watch sneak peek with brand new cast member

The NCIS cast is back for another new episode in Season 19. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS cast has a big addition for Season 19, and in a new sneak peek released by CBS, we get to see an introduction of that new character.

Most NCIS fans already know that actor Gary Cole has joined the show as FBI Special Agent Alden Parker.

In the clip below, we get to see our first real look at Cole playing Agent Parker.

Cole did pop up in the teaser trailer for the season, but we didn’t get to see his character during the NCIS Season 19 premiere.

That first episode of the season was pretty packed, with Gibbs surviving a boat explosion and then taking down a drug ring with the help of his team. There wasn’t exactly the time to introduce a new FBI agent.

NCIS special sneak peek for Season 19, Episode 2

The video clip shared below comes from the new NCIS episode called Nearly Departed. It airs for the first time on Monday, September 27 at 9/8c on CBS.

This is a very interesting clip because it doesn’t immediately reveal who we are watching get interrogated by McGee (Sean Murray). That’s intentional, as it keeps the suspense going for NCIS viewers and keeps the identity of the man a secret for as long as the scene will allow it.

More NCIS cast members from Season 19, Episode 2

In the earlier sneak peeks released for the episode called Nearly Departed, we saw most of the other main characters pop up. We also saw that guest star Pam Dawber is back to play Marcie Warren for another episode. This suggests she might be able to get some closure in the serial killer case where she has helped out Gibbs a bit.

Other people appearing on the NCIS cast list for Nearly Departed include Joe Spano as Tobias Fornell, Jason Wiles as Tom Samuels/Paul Lemere, John Hensley as Phil Hanover, Emily Berry as Gladys, Jaxy Boyd as Michelle, and Nohely Quiroz as Carla.

We are also going to see more of Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight, and, of course, Gary Cole making his debut as FBI Special Agent Alden Parker. Knight seems to work well with Agent Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), and the season premiere made it appear as a seamless transition over from Agent Bishop (Emily Wickersham).

As a reminder, NCIS Season 19, Episode 2 airs for the first time on Monday, September 27. It will be followed by the second episode of NCIS: Hawai’i, which is going to be airing at 10/9c each Monday evening. Last week marked the debut of the new NCIS spin-off that stars Vanessa Lachey.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.