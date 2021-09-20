Who stars on NCIS: Hawaii? New NCIS spin-off cast ready for debut

The NCIS: Hawaii cast is ready to meet the television audience. Pic credit: CBS

The stars of the NCIS: Hawaii cast are finally going to get their day in the sun this week.

The NCIS: Hawaii series premiere arrives on Monday, September 20 at 10/9c on CBS.

This is where the CBS audience is going to get a first real look at the new NCIS spin-off and the people behind the new group of characters.

Led by star Vanessa Lachey, the NCIS: Hawaii cast is going to get every opportunity to bring in viewers.

Who stars on NCIS: Hawaii cast?

Actress Vanessa Lachey stars as the main character, Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant. We are going to see Tennant in action right away during the premiere episode, which is going to include a pretty flashy entrance at the crime scene that she is called to.

Over the years, Lachey has been a reality TV host (Love Is Blind, Wipeout, Top Chef Jr, Total Request Live for MTV), a star or co-star on TV shows (Call Me Kat, Dads), a television movie star (Once Upon a Main Street, Christmas Unleashed), and a model.

She has also appeared as a contestant on Dancing With the Stars and is the wife of 98 Degrees singer, Nick Lachey.

More names from the NCIS: Hawaii cast list

Noah Mills plays Jesse Boone, one of the other primary characters on NCIS: Hawaii. As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, “Mills will play Jesse, a former big-city homicide detective who’s settled in a new life in Hawaii.”

Mills was recently seen as Nico on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (he was part of the Flag Smashers).

Yasmine Al-Bustami plays Lucy Tara on the NCIS: Hawaii cast. Lucy is the junior member of Tennant’s team. She is described as, “Eager to be the first one to find that key piece of evidence, create a workaround in the bureaucracy, or tackle a suspect down a flight of stairs.”

Al-Bustami was seen on The Originals as Monique Deveraux and The Chosen as Ramah. She has also appeared on episodes of a lot of other shows, including S.W.A.T. and Nashville.

Jason Antoon stars as Ernie Malik. He is the NCIS Cyber Intelligence Specialist for the team and is described as a “polyglot with a keen mind for technology, history, literature and all things Hawaiian.”

Antoon has been seen in the films Music and Lyrics (Greg), Two Weeks Notice (Norman), and Minority Report (Rufus Riley). He was also a co-star of Claws for 30 episodes as Dr. Ken Brickman.

Other names featured on the NCIS: Hawaii cast include Tori Anderson as Kate Whistler, Kian Talan as Alex Tennant, and Alex Tarrant as Kai. The trio of characters will all be featured on the first episode of the show.

Don’t forget to tune in on Monday, September 20 to watch the series premiere of NCIS: Hawaii. New episodes will air in that timeslot each week and the show will follow Season 19 of NCIS.

NCIS: Hawaii airs Mondays at 10/9c on CBS.