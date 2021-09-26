NCIS sneak peeks for new episode reveal new squad room for Gibbs in barn, team on a mission

NCIS new episode features Mark Harmon as Gibbs. Pic credit: CBS

An NCIS sneak peek was released for Season 19, Episode 2 that gives a quick look at where the team is going to be working from.

On the NCIS season premiere, we saw how Gibbs barely escaped his boat exploding before he and his team took down a drug ring.

There is still a serial killer lurking, though, and it is a primary concern of Gibbs and his (former?) team as the second episode arrives.

A TV promo for the episode called Nearly Departed was released a bit earlier, but now we have some sneak peeks into what the new episode is going to be about.

NCIS sneak peek for Nearly Departed

In the clip below, we get to see McGee, Torres, and Knight arrive at Gibbs’ new location (the barn from the season premiere), where they find Palmer setting things up for a team meeting.

Almost immediately, several of them recognize the setup that NCIS fans have come to also recognize over the years.

Gibbs’ team on mission in another NCIS sneak peek

In another sneak peek from NCIS Season 19, Episode 2, we get to see the team in action. McGee, Torres, and Knight break down a door and pursue a suspect while Gibbs trails behind them in the scene.

There are a lot of questions about this scene, including the fact that Gibbs isn’t really in his NCIS gear and he isn’t wearing a vest like everyone else. But he is Gibbs. A conclusion could be drawn here that he is still only helping the investigation and that he isn’t working in an official capacity.

NCIS Season 19, Episode 2 details

NCIS Season 19, Episode 2 is called Nearly Departed and it airs for the first time on Monday, September 27 at 9/8c on CBS. The team is now on the same page as Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and reporter Marcie Warren (Pam Dawber) about a serial killer that is on the loose.

With more hands on deck now, the investigation could leap forward in the new episode, possibly to the point of Gibbs and his team getting their man. The great news is that Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is also going to be featured on the night, so we can expect some of the humor we have grown accustomed to seeing between him and Gibbs.

It will also be good to see more scenes that include Gibbs and Warren on the screen together. In case any NCIS fans don’t know it yet, the actors that play them, Harmon and Dawber, are actually married in real life. They have been married for quite a long time.

Below is one final sneak peek from Nearly Departed that features Gibbs and Warren.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.