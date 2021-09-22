NCIS promo for Season 19, Episode 2 features Tobias Fornell

The second episode of NCIS Season 19 sees Gibbs back in action. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS Season 19 continues with an episode called Nearly Departed. This is Episode 2 of the Fall 2021 season, and we get to see a lot more of Gibbs.

During the NCIS season premiere, we watched as Gibbs struggled to survive getting his boat blown up, but he persevered thanks to the help of some kind people at the lake and his team.

McGee was very adamant about bringing Gibbs back to NCIS and he implored his boss to reunite the team. But Gibbs is still suspended and needs to go through some hoops with Director Vance before he can be reinstated.

At the same time, does Gibbs really want to be reinstated? Or is this one of the final episodes we will see him lead an investigation before the character ends up retiring?

NCIS Season 19, Episode 2 promo from TV

Below is the new teaser trailer for the second episode of NCIS Season 19. It’s a quick 19-second promo that begins with Gibbs in his basement as Jimmy, Jessica Knight, McGee, and Torres check on him. We then see another scene that features Marcie Warren (Pam Dawber) and Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano).

From there, we see Gibbs investigating the serial killer again, all while we hear the voice of Director Vance trying to do what he can to get Gibbs back at NCIS. Hopefully, the director finds a way to do it and reunite Gibbs with his team on a full-time basis.

Nearly Departed introduces new character to NCIS cast

A new character will appear for the first time in NCIS Season 19, Episode 2. Actor Gary Cole joins the cast as FBI Special Agent Alden Park. The character is not supposed to be someone who is replacing Gibbs, but he does have a lot of authority, and we will probably see Gibbs’ team working around him a lot.

Having Jessica Knight, Tobias Fornell, and Gary Cole all in the same episode should make for a really entertaining night. The debut of Nearly Departed is on Monday, September 27, at 9/8c on CBS. The new episode will also be followed by the second episode of NCIS: Hawaii. The new NCIS spin-off just debuted this week.

Since there is still a lot of mystery about how often Gibbs will be featured in Season 19 and some rumors about Mark Harmon taking a break from NCIS, fans should make sure to tune in to every episode where we know for a fact that Gibbs will appear. Nearly Departed is one of them, and the subtle title isn’t lost on us.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.