NCIS spin-off schedule for tonight: A look at Los Angeles, New Orleans episodes

The NCIS: LA cast is still led by LL COOL J and Chris O’Donnell. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and NCIS are all on the CBS schedule for tonight.

The bad news, though, is that these are all repeat episodes of the show, so there isn’t any new content for fans of the franchise yet.

Still, sometimes entertaining past episodes of the three NCIS shows are better than no NCIS episodes at all, and that might be the case with the three installments ready to be rebroadcast.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

The night gets started at 8/7c on Sunday, January 31 and it will be three hours of the NCIS shows being presented during the CBS primetime hours. It all begins with NCIS: LA.

NCIS: Los Angeles Sunday night episode

At 8/7c on CBS, Season 11, Episode 19 of NCIS: LA will be re-shown. This is the episode where Sam and a new agent to the team (Roundtree) are working together. Without spoiling it for anyone who hasn’t seen it, the main plot point involves Roundtree and an exploding car.

The full synopsis for the episode called Fortune Favors the Brave from last season is provided below.

“While Sam investigates the murder of an Iranian, he must also try to save a new agent who accidentally triggers a bomb; Nell makes a decision about her future.” Read More NCIS: How many marines died on the USS Arizona and how many survived?

A long time coming. Let's hear it for NCIS Investigator Marty Deeks! 👏 #NCISLA pic.twitter.com/O0K1ZiUVd0 — NCIS LA (@NCISLA) January 21, 2021

NCIS: New Orleans Sunday night episode

NCIS: New Orleans Season 6, Episode 10 airs at 9/8c on Sunday, January 31. This is an important episode that aired as part of the first half of Season 6 last year. It also marked the closure of the investigation into the murder of Agent Christopher LaSalle.

The synopsis for the episode called Requital is shared below.

If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.