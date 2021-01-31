NCIS spin-off schedule for tonight: A look at Los Angeles, New Orleans episodes

NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and NCIS are all on the CBS schedule for tonight.
The bad news, though, is that these are all repeat episodes of the show, so there isn’t any new content for fans of the franchise yet.
Still, sometimes entertaining past episodes of the three NCIS shows are better than no NCIS episodes at all, and that might be the case with the three installments ready to be rebroadcast.
The night gets started at 8/7c on Sunday, January 31 and it will be three hours of the NCIS shows being presented during the CBS primetime hours. It all begins with NCIS: LA.
NCIS: Los Angeles Sunday night episode
At 8/7c on CBS, Season 11, Episode 19 of NCIS: LA will be re-shown. This is the episode where Sam and a new agent to the team (Roundtree) are working together. Without spoiling it for anyone who hasn’t seen it, the main plot point involves Roundtree and an exploding car.
The full synopsis for the episode called Fortune Favors the Brave from last season is provided below.
“While Sam investigates the murder of an Iranian, he must also try to save a new agent who accidentally triggers a bomb; Nell makes a decision about her future.”
NCIS: New Orleans Sunday night episode
NCIS: New Orleans Season 6, Episode 10 airs at 9/8c on Sunday, January 31. This is an important episode that aired as part of the first half of Season 6 last year. It also marked the closure of the investigation into the murder of Agent Christopher LaSalle.
The synopsis for the episode called Requital is shared below.
“Pride is cut off from his team and backed into a corner after the investigation into Eddie Barrett uncovers a malicious plot.”
Special Sunday night episode of NCIS
Rounding out the night is a repeat episode of NCIS that originally aired a few years ago. This is Season 13, Episode 24 from 2016 and there were some important events during the installment.
Without giving away too many spoilers about this huge episode, it is one that marked a turning point for the show. It is called Family First and the synopsis is shared below.
“NCIS, FBI and MI6 continue the worldwide manhunt for a British spy who is targeting current and former agents.”
For fans wondering when the next new episode of NCIS is going to air on CBS, here is a breakdown of the upcoming schedule.
We also have some important information on when the next new episodes of NCIS: LA and NCIS: New Orleans will be coming to Sunday nights.
NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans air Sundays on CBS.
