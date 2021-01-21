NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans schedule for January

LL COOL J and NCIS: LA will return with more Season 12 episodes. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans have each aired a few 2021 episodes already. The show returned in January after a brief winter hiatus and continued to air on Sunday nights.

The bad news for fans, though, is that there are no more new episodes of the NCIS spin-offs airing during the month of January. Instead, CBS is going to be rolling out some repeat episodes for fans to enjoy.

Below is a breakdown of when NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans will air on CBS during the rest of the month and which repeat episodes will be shown instead of new content.

The good news is that the show is back to filming after another delay in production. The rise in COVID-19 cases within California led to more precautions and a late start date for filming in 2021, but actress and director Daniela Ruah (she plays Kensi Blye) told fans that they are back in action.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 schedule

Saturday, January 23: Fall 2019 episode called Yellow Jack will air at 8/7c on CBS. Sam and Callen were on a boat that had to be quarantined in Season 11.

Sunday, January 24: NCIS: LA is not on CBS schedule.

Sunday, January 31: Spring 2020 episode called Fortune Favors the Brave airing. It is when Agent Roundtree triggers a bomb while sitting in a car. It airs at 8/7c on CBS.

Rountree's expressions are always on point 😂. Caption this! #NCISLA pic.twitter.com/f0HTQM1mBW — NCIS LA (@NCISLA) January 18, 2021

NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 schedule

Sunday, January 24: NCIS: NOLA is not on the CBS schedule.

Saturday, January 30: The fall 2019 episode to be reshown is called Convicted. This is the episode when Pride and his team begin investigating Eddie Barrett and the death of Agent Christopher LaSalle. It airs at 8/7c on CBS.

Sunday, January 31: The fall 2019 episode to be reshown is called Requital. The investigation into Eddie Barrett intensifies and comes to a conclusion in the final chapter of the LaSalle case. It airs at 9/8c on CBS.

If it's not a love like Rita Devereaux and Dwayne Pride, we don't want it 👏❤️. #NCISNOLA pic.twitter.com/LQqBYUJmuW — NCIS: New Orleans (@NCISNewOrleans) January 21, 2021

More news from the world of NCIS

While the NCIS spin-offs are taking another break in order to escape competing with NFL action, the flagship show has returned to Tuesday nights.

The first two NCIS 2021 episodes aired on January 19 and they brought back several characters from the past. One of them was McGee’s wife, Delilah, and the other one was Tobias Fornell’s daughter, Emily Fornell.

NCIS has another new episode that will air on January 26 and it is called 1mm. It will revolve around an intense investigation carried out by Bishop and Torres.

NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans air Sundays on CBS.