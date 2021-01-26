NCIS schedule: Information on upcoming episodes released by CBS

Mark Harmon continues to play Agent Gibbs on the NCIS cast. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS schedule for the next few weeks has been released by CBS and it gives a look at how much new content fans will get to see.

Currently, NCIS Season 18 is playing out on the network, with Episode 6 (called 1mm) slated to air on the evening of Tuesday, January 26.

The new episode has Torres and Bishop carrying out an investigation that could lead them right into a lot of danger.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

Fans are also going to find out if Agent McGee survived after getting shot three times by Gibbs in the previous episode. We have some spoilers about that outcome for readers who want to jump ahead.

NCIS Season 18 schedule

Below is a brief breakdown of what CBS will be airing in the NCIS time slot over the next few weeks. This just covers the Tuesday night episodes and not episodes airing on other nights during the week.

January 26: Season 18, Episode 6 airs. This is a new episode of the show. The team is back in action in the present day, with the show finally moving out of the past.

February 2: Rebroadcast of season premiere (Season 18, Episode 1) airs. It shows Gibbs and Fornell investigating people involved in Fornell’s daughter overdosing.

Read More NCIS spoilers: Major cast member leaving the show in Season 18

February 9: Season 18, Episode 7 debuts. The episode is called The First Day and the team investigates a Navy officer who was killed going home.

February 16: Rebroadcast of NCIS Episode 400 (Season 18, Episode 2) where Young Gibbs meets Young Ducky for the first time.

If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.