NCIS Season 18, Episode 6: Full episode synopsis revealed

NCIS Season 18 is back on CBS and that has already included two episodes featuring Agent McGee’s wife.

During the winter premiere, which was actually two episodes on January 19, viewers got some answers about why it appeared that Gibbs shot McGee at the airport, how the Gibbs and Fornell investigation was going, and where Delilah McGee has been.

The writers covered a lot in the two hours that made up Episode 4 and Episode 5 from Season 18, which helped to get everything back to the regular timeline.

Now, it’s time to start telling stories from the present-day within the world of NCIS and to move away from the constant flashbacks that have made up nearly all of Season 18 up to this point.

NCIS Season 18, Episode 6

Below is the full episode synopsis that CBS has revealed for the installment called 1mm. It will air for the first time at 8/7c on Tuesday, January 26.

“Following a tip about smuggled weapons, Bishop and Torres engage in a shootout in a former sheriff’s residence that’s now a historical site, only to find themselves locked in abandoned jail cells there, on NCIS.”

As you can see from the brief synopsis, CBS isn’t giving away too much about what’s coming up on the show. What we do know is that Bishop (Emily Wickersham) and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) are going to be bringing the excitement.

This is all good news for the show, as something that some fans have noted on social media about all three NCIS shows is that the action has been muted this year. That’s partly due to how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted how television show casts can interact. It has also limited the expanse of episodes and how many extras can be involved in each scene.

Time to catch up on NCIS Season 18 episodes

Before tuning in for the new episode on January 26, make sure that you have watched the previous two episodes that aired last week. Some viewers didn’t realize that it was time to get back to watching for new episodes of NCIS on Tuesday nights, but the storylines were very important for what will play out in the rest of Season 18.

According to some NCIS spoilers that have been revealed, a pretty big moment is coming up on the show that will impact the cast. One of the primary cast members is leaving the show and it will take place in just three episodes.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.