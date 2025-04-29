NCIS season finale: ‘Team dynamics are going to be challenged’

The NCIS season finale has arrived.

CBS wraps up NCIS Season 22 with the final episode on Monday, May 5.

The season has been building up storylines, with several reaching a boiling point.

Some of those plot points will boil over during the upcoming season finale.

NCIS Season 22 has only 20 episodes. It’s a shorter season than some of the past ones.

The good news is that more episodes will arrive in the fall.

CBS has already ordered NCIS Season 23, showing the network’s faith that the series can continue to present strong episodes.

An NCIS season finale tease from Diona Reasonover

“Team dynamics are going to be challenged because we may not have the leadership that we’re used to,” Diona Reasonover told TV Insider.

She plays Forensics Scientist Kasie Hines.

“I know the fans have really been kind of craving a little bit more long-form storytelling. You’re going to get it. This season ends with some of those longer story arcs that you have been hoping for, so we’re going to satisfy a lot of people, I think,” Reasonover added.

Synopsis for the NCIS season finale

“As NCIS investigates a dangerous connection between the Nexus cartel and Parker’s longtime nemesis, mob boss Carla Marino, the team uncovers a high-stakes plot involving stolen nuclear material. With time running out, Parker is forced into an uneasy alliance that could determine the fate of the operation – and his own future,” reads the full synopsis for the NCIS season finale.

The final episode is packed with important storylines, including the return of mob boss Carla Marino.

Rebecca De Mornay plays Carla Marino. She appeared in NCIS Season 22, Episode 6, revealing her prior history with Agent Alden Parker.

A Parker vs. Marino showdown is coming, and that should lead to some exciting moments during the finale.

As a reminder, the NCIS season finale is set to air on Monday, May 5 at 9/8c.

This is the conclusion to Season 22.

More news from the NCIS Universe

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 is coming next year.

CBS has also renewed NCIS: Origins for a second season.

NCIS Season 22 finished filming, and star Wilmer Valderrama cried. He plays Agent Nick Torres, and several cast members released a fun video from the set.

Footage from NCIS: Tony & Ziva was revealed. The new show will give NCIS fans new stories about Agents Ziva David and Anthony DiNozzo.

Previous episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.