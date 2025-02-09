NCIS Season 22, Episode 12: Cast, synopsis, and TV promo for Fun and Games

A new NCIS episode debuts on Monday night and revolves around a group of friends for one of the team.

An investigation begins at the home of Kasie Hines when her friend Victor is poisoned, taking the team into her personal life.

The February 10 installment is NCIS Season 22, Episode 12, continuing a string of new episodes on CBS.

It is followed by a new episode of NCIS: Origins at 10/9c, as the first season of the prequel show continues.

The previous NCIS episode began with a fun twist as Agents Nick Torres and Jessica Knight prepared to get married.

NCIS fans tuning in without context were caught off guard by the shenanigans.

Synopsis for NCIS Season 22, Episode 12

“NCIS investigates the fatal poisoning of one of Kasie’s forensic scientists. Meanwhile, McGee is questioned by the Pentagon regarding the contents of his book,” reads the full synopsis for the February 10 episode of NCIS.

Matthew Lau and Steve Binder wrote the new installment. James Whitmore Jr. directed.

NCIS cast for Season 22, Episode 12 [Fun and Games]

Kasie Hines (played by Diona Reasonover) leads the cast list for this new episode. She is joined (as usual) by Sean Murray as Agent Timothy McGee, Wilmer Valderrama as Agent Nick Torres, Katrina Law as Agent Jessica Knight, Brian Dietzen as Dr. Jimmy Palmer, Rocky Carroll as NCIS Director Leon Vance, and Gary Cole as Agent Alden Parker.

Charley Koontz guest stars as Max Hoffman and Eugene Kim is also mentioned on the cast list.

Charley is best known for his stint on the short-lived show CSI: Cyber.

The CSI spin-off ran for 31 episodes from 2015-2016, and he played Daniel Krumitz.

Charley was also on 16 episodes of the sitcom Community as Tedd.

Images for the episode also mention Shari Belafonte.

Shair played Lisa Mott on 34 episodes of Sistas, Julia on 24 episodes of The Morning Show, and Julie Gillette on 115 episodes of Hotel.

NCIS TV promo for February 10 episode

Below is the TV promo that CBS is running for the new NCIS episode.

“Hey y’all! I’ll be popping on on the OG #NCIS THIS MONDAY at 9pm on @cbstv ! I had a blast and I hope you dig it!! 🤘,” captioned Charley Koontz on his Instagram page.

More news from the NCIS Universe

NCIS fans still miss Abby and post about her on social media. Actress Pauley Perrette played Abby Aciuto for the first 15 seasons of the show.

The California fires claimed the home of Eric Christian Olsen. He played Marty Deeks on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast.

NCIS: Sydney Season 2 debuted on Friday night. New episodes will roll out each week this winter and spring.

Previous episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.