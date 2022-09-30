NCIS Season 20, Episode 3: A ‘national treasure’ must be recovered on new episode

Sean Murray continues to play Agent Timothy McGee on the NCIS cast. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS Season 20 is off and running, with Episode 3 already set to debut on Monday night.

The team is back together after clearing Parker’s name on the season premiere, and now they are into the familiar routine of solving cases.

For any NCIS fans who might have missed the first two episodes for Fall 2022, they are available for streaming on Paramount+.

That’s also a great place to go back and watch some of the classic episodes from the past that featured Gibbs, Tony, Ziva, and Abby.

Despite needing to make some changes to the NCIS cast, the show goes on, with some interesting stories on the way this fall.

This next new episode for Season 20 debuts on Monday, October 3 at 9/8c on CBS. It’s an intriguing one based on the TV promo.

NCIS Season 20, Episode 3 synopsis and TV promo

“When a dead body is found at an ancient burial site that is thought to be cursed, the team tries to determine the motive and the symbolism behind the crime. Also, as Torres continues therapy with Dr. Grace, he discovers that their lives are in danger,” reads the full synopsis for NCIS Season 20, Episode 3.

Below is the TV promo that is running on CBS in order to create some buzz for the night.

More information on Episode 3 from NCIS Season 20

The NCIS cast for this new episode features Laura San Giacomo as Dr. Grace Confalone. She is back to work with Agent Nick Torres a bit more.

Additional guest stars for Unearth include Laith Wallschleger as Erik Nilsson/Dozer, Jonathan Kowalsky as Nate Holt/Rookie, and Billy Miller as Ezra Moretti/Second Man.

Heading into the new week, below is an amusing clip from the second episode of the season where we get to see McGee and Carter chat a bit about what is going on in their lives.

As a reminder, NCIS Season 20, Episode 3 is called Unearth, and it will arrive on October 3. The episode will then be available on Paramount+ shortly after that.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.