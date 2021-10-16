NCIS Season 19, Episode 5 promo: Face the Strange begins new chapter without Gibbs

Ducky is back for a new episode of NCIS. Pic credit: CBS

A new episode of NCIS airs on Monday night and it is going to be the first real installment of the show that doesn’t feature Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

On the last episode, we saw Gibbs and McGee travel to Alaska to finish one last case together. But Gibbs stayed in Alaska once the job was done, letting his long-time friend and co-worker know that he had finally found peace for the first time in a long time.

Former NCIS cast member Jamie Lee Curtis left Mark Harmon a really nice note on social media, where she shared a lot of the same words that many NCIS fans have said along the way.

Now, NCIS Season 19 is heading into new territory with Episode 5 for Fall 2021, so it is definitely going to be interesting to see how the writers handle everything. And it looks like that will include more of Gary Cole playing Alden Parker.

NCIS Season 19, Episode synopsis

Below is the full synopsis that NBC released for NCIS Season 19, Episode 5. This new episode is called Face the Strange and it will air for the first time on Monday, October 18 at 9/8c on CBS. To say that it is a quick and concise synopsis is also an understatement.

“The NCIS team investigates the death of a Navy commander whose body suddenly explodes before Jimmy can handle it.” Get our NCIS newsletter!

NCIS TV promo for Face the Strange

Below is the TV promo that NBC is currently running for the episode called Face the Strange. We see former FBI Agent Alden Parker as he presumably says goodbye to the NCIS team after working with them. But something keeps him from fully leaving.

As a reminder, for helping out Gibbs on the episode called Great Wide Open, Parker was fired by the FBI, so he no longer has a job. For now.

NCIS fans can’t be hesitant to change in Season 19

Even though NCIS is going to look and feel a bit different without Mark Harmon appearing as Gibbs every week, NCIS fans are going to need to give the show a chance if it is going to continue airing on CBS.

There is still a chance that NCIS Season 20 could get picked up by the network, but that will require viewers to continue tuning in and keeping the ratings still profitable for CBS. If NCIS fans begin tuning out due to a shift in the cast, it could lead to the series finale airing as early as this spring.

As a reminder, the episode called Face the Strange debuts on Monday, October 18.

Leave it up to Gibbs to guide his team even through his own arrest. #NCIS pic.twitter.com/Qq2oK7qWAi — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) October 13, 2021

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS