NCIS Season 19, Episode 2 synopsis for Nearly Departed

The NCIS cast is back in action with Season 19 episodes. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS Season 19, Episode 2 is called Nearly Departed and we are going to hold out hope that this doesn’t directly refer to the character of Leroy Jethro Gibbs (played by Mark Harmon).

On the NCIS season premiere, we saw the fallout from Gibbs’ boat explosion and how he is still working on the fringe with NCIS. The “boss” still remains suspended by Director Vance, but the TV trailer for Episode 2 hints at Vance wanting Gibbs back.

There is also still a serial killer on the loose because even though the NCIS team took down a drug ring in the episode called Blood in the Water, another body was found that ties back to the man Gibbs and reporter Marcie Warren were hunting.

It’s also time to introduce NCIS fans to a new character. During the September 27 episode of the show, the NCIS cast will be joined by actor Gary Cole. He plays an FBI agent who holds a secret that the team might want to know about.

NCIS Season 19, Episode 2 synopsis

Below is the full synopsis for the NCIS episode called Nearly Departed. It airs for the first time on Monday, September 27 at 9/8c on CBS. That’s right before the second episode of the new NCIS spin-off, NCIS: Hawai’i.

“While trying to find the serial killer Gibbs was after, the NCIS team discovers another person has been tracking the case as well, on NCIS, Monday, Sept. 27. Gary Cole joins the cast as FBI Special Agent Alden Parker*.” Get our NCIS newsletter!

More news from the world of NCIS

The first episode of NCIS: Hawai’i aired on September 20, ushering in a new NCIS spin-off for the CBS viewers. It airs Monday nights at 10/9c and the cast presents a brand new group of characters to the world of NCIS.

Having NCIS as the lead-in for this new spin-off is a good move by CBS, but there are also still a lot of frustrated NCIS: New Orleans fans who want that show to come back for more episodes.

Unfortunately, NCIS: New Orleans has come to an end and there are no plans to bring it back in any format. We will always have the repeat episodes to look back on, though, and the NOLA cast does very well in syndication.

We are also getting closer to the NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 premiere. The return date doesn’t hit until October, with the show returning to its time slot on Sunday nights at 9/8c. It will follow Season 2 episodes of The Equalizer on CBS.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.