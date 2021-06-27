NCIS: New Orleans star CCH Pounder moves to new show

Dr. Loretta Wade was a formidable character on the NCIS: NOLA cast Pic credit: CBS

For seven seasons of NCIS: New Orleans, actress CCH Pounder played Dr. Loretta Wade. With the cancellation of the NCIS spin-off, she is now moving on to a new show and it is one that the series creators have wanted her to join for a while now.

According to a report by TVLine, CCH Pounder will star on Season 5 of The Good Fight. The show is now featured on Paramount+ after being a part of the CBS All Access platform for its first four seasons.

“We’ve wanted to work with CCH Pounder for years, and couldn’t be more thrilled that she’s bringing her incredible talents to playing Vinetta,” series creators Robert and Michelle King told TVLine in a recent report.

TVLine also reported that Vinetta will be, “a devout Chicago native who has seen crime increase in her neighborhood and hopes to bring back justice.”

A new project for actress CCH Pounder

It’s going to be really neat to see CCH Pounder appear during Season 5 of The Good Fight. The show itself is a spin-off/continuation of The Good Wife, which starred Julianna Margulies for its entire run. Christine Baranski had also starred on The Good Wife, but she stuck around to also star on The Good Fight.

In an interesting coincidence, Gary Cole, who has appeared as a recurring character on The Good Wife and The Good Fight, will be joining the NCIS cast for Season 19.

That’s how television works sometimes.

Another notable page on the CCH Pounder resume

Before she even joined the NCIS: New Orleans cast, CCH Pounder had become extremely well-known for her starring role on The Shield.

Michael Chiklis starred as main character Vic Mackey on The Shield for years, controlling most of the scenes and plotlines. It was characters played by people like CCH Pounder, Walton Goggins, Benito Martinez, and Jay Karnes, though, that kept the show rolling and packed with drama.

The Shield landed Pounder an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Earlier in her career, she was also nominated for primetime Emmy awards for her work as Agent Kazdin on The X-Files (as a guest actress) and as Angelia Hicks on ER (supporting actress).

We would not be surprised at all to see Pounder get nominated for another Emmy, even though we haven’t seen a single scene of her work on The Good Fight yet.

NCIS: New Orleans was canceled after seven seasons on CBS. The Good Fight is currently streaming on Paramount+.