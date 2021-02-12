NCIS: New Orleans Season 7, Episode 8 preview: Time for a conclusion

Scott Bakula is great as NCIS Special Agent Dwayne Cassius Pride on the cast. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 continues on Sunday night when a new episode airs on CBS.

This new episode is called Leda and the Swan, Part II, and it concludes a story that began on the show earlier this winter.

For viewers who might need a reminder, Leda and the Swan, Part I introduced Agent Carter’s mother, who is played by Erica Gimple on the show.

Bringing Lynette Carter to the show has helped flesh out the character of Special Agent Quentin Carter a little bit more, grounding him in some additional family life.

Charles Michael Davis continues to be a good addition to the NCIS: New Orleans cast, even though he replaced Agent Christopher LaSalle on the show. The exit of actor Lucas Black is still felt, but he wanted to spend more time with his family.

NCIS: New Orleans Season 7, Episode 8

Below is the full synopsis that CBS released for the new episode of NCIS: New Orleans. It will air for the first time on Sunday, February 14 and the show is back in its 10/9c time slot.

“As Pride and the team continue the investigation of an Officer’s assault and the murder of her therapist, NCIS zeroes in on a prime suspect who’s been working the system for years. Also, Carter and his mother talk about how they’ll move forward after a past mistake, and Sebastian begins a promising new relationship, on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS.” Read More NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

New Sunday night schedule on CBS

Moving forward, Sunday nights on CBS get a fresh new look in primetime. February 14 will be the first night that new episodes of the entire lineup begin airing in what could presumably become permanent time slots.

Sundays will begin with The Equalizer at 8/7c, followed by NCIS: Los Angeles at 9/8c, and then wrapping up with NCIS: New Orleans at 10/9c. Each week should provide new episodes of the three dramas, giving CBS viewers some continuity for the first time in a long while.

For too long, fans of the NCIS spin-offs were dealing with a shifting schedule on Sunday nights due to specials being aired, football running long, or CBS moving the shows up an hour each. Now, for as long as the new show The Equalizer can draw in viewers, it looks like things will become static on Sunday evenings.

This Sunday, in addition to the new episode of NCIS: NOLA, make sure to tune in for a dramatic new episode of NCIS: LA where Sam Hanna’s daughter gets abducted.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.