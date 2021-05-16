NCIS: New Orleans new episode: Last one before the series finale

Scott Bakula’s time as NCIS Special Agent Dwayne Cassius Pride is coming to an end Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: New Orleans Season 7, Episode 15 airs for the first time on Sunday night and this marks the final episode we get to watch before the big series finale.

There is a lot to get through in the episode called Runs in the Family, including Pride having to deal with Sasha again, Pride’s son Connor getting arrested, and the continued wedding plans for Pride and Rita.

According to the NCIS: New Orleans episode synopsis, “While Pride and Rita plan their wedding, the FBI arrests Connor (Drew Scheid) in connection to the bar’s firebombing as a means of getting to his mother, Sasha Broussard (Callie Thorne), and Rita may be the only person who can save them, on “NCIS: NEW ORLEANS.”

During the last episode of NCIS: New Orleans, Pride revealed to his team that he had a son with Sasha. They were caught off-guard, but they were also very supportive. We also saw Rita suggest that they move up the wedding when Pride’s mother (Mena) had a turn with her health.

A lot of drama is continuing to build up between Pride and Sasha, which means this could all come to a violent conclusion before the end of Season 7. With just two episodes left to watch, though, it appears storylines are about to get wrapped up.

Just two episodes left for NCIS: New Orleans

On Sunday, May 16, the new NCIS: NOLA episode called Runs in the Family will debut on CBS. Below is a promo for that episode, which then leads into the season finale that will air on the following Sunday night.

We all have something to protect. Two episodes left. #NCISNOLA is new tomorrow at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/DJY38vaklh — NCIS: New Orleans (@NCISNewOrleans) May 15, 2021

A look at the NCIS: New Orleans series finale

The NCIS: New Orleans series finale airs Sunday, May 23 on CBS. It is a one-hour episode airing at 10/9c and it will also follow the season finales of The Equalizer and NCIS: Los Angeles

This is the end of an era for the NCIS spin-off, with seven full seasons to show for the time it aired on CBS. Originally, the show was on Tuesday nights, but it got moved to Sundays when CBS wanted to debut the FBI spin-off, FBI: Most Wanted.

It’s a bit sad that the series is coming to an end and it’s time for the NCIS: New Orleans cast to begin sharing memories from their time on the show. Below is a video from star Vanessa Ferlito as she reflects. It’s worth watching and it helps to spark additional excitement for the final two episodes of Season 7.

The #NCISNOLA fam looks out for one another from the start until the end — take it from Vanessa Ferlito ❤️. Get ready to bring it in for the penultimate episode, this Sunday at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/wEwISAHURk — NCIS: New Orleans (@NCISNewOrleans) May 13, 2021

NCIS: New Orleans airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.