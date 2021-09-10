NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers revealed about one storyline, new show writer

The actor who plays Marty Deeks on NCIS: LA is becoming even more involved with the show. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers now include a few hints about what the show is looking to do with one of its underlying storylines. The new season begins in October and any small tidbit about Season 13 is interesting.

The synopsis for NCIS: LA Season 13, Episode 1 was already revealed, and that definitely begins setting the stage for what we are going to see during the Fall 2021 episodes.

There were also a few spoilers about the return of Hetty Lange, who will again be an important part of the NCIS: Los Angeles cast. Having Hetty back and working with the team in person will be a good treat for the fans.

But let’s get back to the new batch of information that was just released about NCIS: LA Season 13.

NCIS: LA spoilers about Callen and Anna relationship

According to a report from TV Line, Callen “is still romantically involved with Anna and thinking about how their future might look.”

NCIS: LA showrunner Scott Gemmill also said that “We haven’t resolved how we want to end that. We have a few irons in the fire. With those sort of relationships, sometimes we give ourselves some options, play out the season and see what feels right.”

Reading between the lines, it almost seems like the writers and showrunners aren’t exactly clear on how they want to wrap up this relationship or how they want to get to a certain point. We will have to keep tuning in to find out if Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Anna (Bar Paly) can ever find true happiness and calm together.

Another tidbit that was revealed is that Eric Christian Olsen (he plays Marty Deeks) is going to be writing an episode for Season 13. That episode is planned to air in Spring 2022 and it will be interesting to see what he can do with the opportunity.

New episodes of NCIS: LA in Fall 2021

New episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles arrive on Sunday, October 10. This is going to be Season 13 for the NCIS spin-off and there are no signs that it plans on slowing down.

The show is returning to its time slot of 9/8c on Sunday evenings, where it will follow the second season of The Equalizer.

As a reminder, the NCIS: LA Season 13 finale saw several important characters leave the show. It means that the first few episodes this fall are going to seem a lot different in both tone and feel. It will be interesting to see how the writers and producers deal with the cast exits and how the gaps will get filled in by other people still with the program.

Make sure to tune in for the NCIS: LA season premiere to get in on the action and see where Callen, Sam, Deeks, and Kensi take us next.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.