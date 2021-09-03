NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, Episode 1 synopsis, title revealed

Chris O’Donnell returns to the NCIS: LA cast as Callen for Season 13. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS: Los Angeles season premiere isn’t going to debut until October, but we now have an episode synopsis and a title to go along with it.

This is going to be Season 13 for the NCIS spin-off, and there are still a lot of questions about the direction of the show, as well as what the NCIS: LA cast will look like.

As a reminder, Eric Beale and Nell Jones left the team. Nell was played by Renée Felice Smith on the NCIS: LA cast for years. Toward the end of Season 12, she was given an ultimatum by Retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride about taking Hetty’s job, but she decided to drive off into the sunset with Eric instead.

Not having Smith or Barrett Foa (Eric) on the show any longer will be a shock to a lot of viewers, but NCIS: LA is still back for more brand new episodes.

The NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, Episode 1 synopsis

“While Callen [Chris O’Donnell] suspects Hetty [Linda Hunt] of keeping secrets about his past and Joelle [Elizabeth Bogush] surfaces in her quest to capture Katya, NCIS must track down an informant whose life is in danger. Also, Kensi [Daniela Ruah] and Deeks [Eric Christian Olsen] work to expand their family,” reads the NCIS: LA synopsis shared by TV Insider.

An exciting season of NCIS: LA for Fall 2021 television

The title of the first episode for NCIS: LA Season 13 is Subject 17.

During the first episode of the new season, we are likely to get more information about what Callen was searching for during last season’s finale. He definitely has some more questions for Hetty and she is finally back in the offices to be able to answer them.

There have been some interesting NCIS: LA spoilers revealed in regard to the return of Hetty, and fans are going to be very excited to hear that actress Linda Hunt (she plays Hetty) is going to be around for much more screentime than during Season 12.

That will be the case for the rest of the main characters as well. With Eric and Nell gone, there will be more room to tell their stories.

It looks like, based on the synopsis shared above, that we are going to get some early answers on what Deeks and Kensi do about expanding their family. Adoption was on the table toward the end of last season, so maybe that is the route that we will get to see them take as Season 13 opens up.

We are also looking forward to the first trailer getting revealed for NCIS: LA Season 13, but since the season premiere doesn’t arrive until Sunday, October 10, we may have to wait a bit longer to see that.

NCIS: Los Angeles is returning to its 9/8c time slot on Sunday nights and it will follow brand new episodes of The Equalizer each week. It’s also possible that the show could be involved in a crossover with the new NCIS spin-off, NCIS: Hawaii.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.