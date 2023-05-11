NCIS: Los Angeles series finale sneak peek clips revealed

NCIS: Los Angeles sneak peeks for the series finale were released.

The videos give fans a look behind the curtain as the show ends this spring.

The NCIS: LA series finale has been split into two parts, with two consecutive Sundays becoming must-see television for the fans.

“When an ATF agent goes missing, the agency seeks help from the NCIS team to investigate stolen military-grade weapons and locate the agent,” reads the beginning of the synopsis of Part 1 of the NCIS: LA series finale.

The episode is called New Beginnings, and it airs for the first time at 10/9c on Sunday, May 14.

On Sunday, May 21, Part 2 of the series finale debuts at 9/8c. Viewers should take note that it is an hour earlier than usual.

Sneak peek clips from the NCIS: LA series finale

In the first clip shared below, Anna Kolcheck (Bar Paly) is shown answering the phone as G. Callen (Chris O’Donnell) watches. The clip is a slow introduction to the wedding having some issues.

For the second sneak peek, viewers see Callen and Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) spending time in the car having one last discussion.

Over the 14 years the show has been on, the partners have had numerous discussions in the car about their lives.

Sam also mentions his wife, who was killed in an earlier season.

In the third sneak peek, one of the guest stars for the NCIS: LA series finale is revealed. Retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride (Gerald McRaney) introduces Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) and Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) to ATF Agent Newsome.

The agent then breaks down a case the team will deal with within this penultimate episode. Kilbride then provides some foreshadowing that something will go wrong during the investigation.

More NCIS news

Ahead of the series finale, the NCIS: LA boss revealed some small spoilers about what will happen in the final episodes.

When the final episode arrives on March 21, it will be a sad moment for die-hard fans. After 14 seasons on the air, CBS closes the chapter on the team in Los Angeles.

For NCIS: LA fans who need to catch up or want to watch previous episodes again, everything is available for streaming on Paramount+.

And even though this spin-off is ending, a new season of NCIS has been ordered for Fall 2023.

NCIS: Hawai’i has also been renewed for a third season.

Here is a breakdown of how the Writers Strike could impact the NCIS Universe.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.