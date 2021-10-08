NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 trailer released ahead of premiere

Chris O’Donnell returns on the NCIS: LA cast for Season 13. Pic credit: CBS

A full NCIS: Los Angeles trailer was released for the Season 13 premiere and it finally gives us a real look at the team back in action.

NCIS: LA Season 13, Episode 1 is called Subject 13 and we have a lot of unresolved storylines from Season 12 that need to get addressed.

As we saw in the sneak peeks for Subject 13, there are a lot of supporting characters returning to kick off this new season.

We are going to see the full return of Hetty Lange, more CIA intrigue as Joelle turns up again, and Kilbride has some opinions to share on what the team is up to next.

Regarding Hetty coming back to NCIS: LA, here are some early Season 13 spoilers about the character.

NCIS: Los Angeles season premiere trailer

Below is the trailer that CBS is currently running on television for the NCIS: Los Angeles season premiere. The episode will air for the first time on Sunday, October 10 at 9/8c on CBS. The episode will come after the Season 2 premiere of The Equalizer, which has been brought back for more episodes.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

More news on NCIS: Los Angeles

When the first new episode of NCIS: LA arrives this fall, CBS viewers are going to get reminded of the major characters who left the show on the last episode. Here is a breakdown of that final Season 12 episode.

In wrapping up Season 12, Eric Beale and Nell Jones left the team. Actress Renee Felice Smith (she played Nell) left a note for NCIS: LA fans, possibly keeping the door open a bit for a return to the show sometime down the road. That would be cool for the final season of the NCIS spin-off.

The absence of Eric (played by Barrett Foa) and Nell is going to be pretty profound, especially with the humor that the characters were able to bring to the show in between all of the intense car chases, gunfights, and explosions.

One of the changes made behind the scenes was to promote a supporting character up to a full-time part of the show. That will become very evident right from the first episode of Season 13.

Hopefully, the tone shift that is going to come due to the cast shift isn’t too pronounced, and the new-look NCIS: LA cast finds its footing very early in Season 13.

As a reminder, the first new episode arrives on Sunday, October 10.

🚨Coming to you with a very pressing message🚨 Are you ready for this Sunday?! #NCISLA pic.twitter.com/9fCwpVx114 — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) October 7, 2021

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.