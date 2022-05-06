NCIS: Los Angeles schedule, final episode synopses for Season 13

Medalion Rahimi and LL COOL J on the NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 cast. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS: Los Angeles schedule and the synopsis for each remaining episode in Season 13 has been released by CBS.

There are only three new episodes left to debut this spring, showing how close NCIS: LA fans are to the season finale.

The network has been pumping out a lot of episodes recently to catch up with production, and those first 19 episodes from Season 13 are all available for streaming through Paramount+.

But there is also some good content left to debut, including the upcoming 300th episode of NCIS: LA that will really help viewers get to know the father of Sam Hanna.

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast now features veteran actor Richard Gant as Raymond Hanna (Sam Hanna’s father).

NCIS: Los Angeles schedule for May 2022

Below is the schedule for the rest of the new episodes that remain on the NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 schedule.

Sunday, May 8: NCIS: LA Season 13, Episode 20 called Work & Family.

Sunday, May 15: NCIS: LA Season 13, Episode 21 called Down the Rabbit Hole.

Sunday, May 22: NCIS: LA Season 13, Episode 22 called Come Together.

NCIS: Los Angeles episode synopses for May 2022

Below is the synopsis for each NCIS: LA episode that is left to debut this month. There are three big nights awaiting fans, including Episode No. 300 and the NCIS: LA season finale.

“NCIS investigates after two men are blown up by their own explosives while attempting to break into a military base. Also, Callen wants to take the next step with Anna, and Sam moves in with his father, Raymond (Richard Gant), on the 300th episode,” reads the synopsis for NCIS: LA Season 13, Episode 20 for May 8.

“The NCIS team must quickly find Callen after he falls for Katya’s trap using Sam’s deepfake to coordinate a weapons deal,” reads the synopsis for NCIS: LA Season 13, Episode 21 for May 15.

“The NCIS team hunts for a crew that robs a Los Angeles casino with military-grade power. Also, Kensi and Deeks hear exciting news regarding the adoption, and Callen takes a big step in his relationship with Anna,” reads the NCIS: LA Season 13, Episode 22 synopsis for May 22.

Since there are a number of storylines that will be continuing from prior episodes in NCIS: LA Season 13, we urge fans to catch up or re-watch some of the earlier episodes before the final stretch of new content arrives.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.