NCIS: Los Angeles Episode 300 synopsis: Vyto Ruginis returns

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast got to celebrate its 300th episode. Pic credit: CBS

The 300th episode of NCIS: Los Angeles has been filmed and it is ready to debut on CBS.

On the night of Sunday, May 8, NCIS: LA Season 13, Episode 20 will debut, with the drama hitting a huge milestone in television history.

Not a lot of shows make it to 300 episodes, but the NCIS spin-off has also been renewed for Season 14, so there could be many more installments added to this total before the series finale arrives.

Since it is a momentous night for NCIS: LA, fans should expect to see a surprise or two as the episode progresses. The surprises definitely include a few notable guest stars and the return of Vyto Ruginis.

Guest stars on NCIS: Los Angeles cast for Season 13, Episode 20

At the top of the list of guest stars being featured on this episode of NCIS: Los Angeles is Vyto Ruginis as Arkady Kolcheck. Since it is heavily hinted that Callen wants to advance his relationship with Anna, having Arkady show up is a really big deal.

Episode 300 is also going to feature veteran actor Richard Gant as Raymond Hanna (Sam Hanna’s father). Viewers of the show are going to get more backstory from that relationship and likely see Sam in a slightly new light.

The bad news is that the return of Linda Hunt as Hetty Lange has been delayed, so we won’t get to see the character on screen during the notable episode. Instead, fans will have to wait a bit longer for her resurgence.

NCIS: Los Angeles Episode 300 synopsis

The synopsis for NCIS: Los Angeles, Episode 300 reads, “NCIS investigates after two men are blown up by their own explosives while attempting to break into a military base. Also, Callen wants to take the next step with Anna, and Sam moves in with his father, Raymond (Richard Gant), on the 300th episode.”

There are 22 total episodes in NCIS: LA Season 13, so we are quickly approaching the season finale for the show. There are some surprises coming with the final episode as well, which will air toward the end of May.

Until the big night arrives, NCIS: LA fans can catch up on previous episodes of the season by streaming them on Paramount+. That might be necessary due to another double feature on May 1.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.