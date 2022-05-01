NCIS: Los Angeles cast: Who plays Vostanik Sabatino?

Sabatino returns for an NCIS: LA Season 13 episode. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast has brought back a familiar face for Season 13, Episode 18 of the show.

Actor Erik Palladino is back for the first part of the double feature on Sunday, May 1, but he will be in a new position.

Vostanik Sabatino is the character Palladino has played for years, with his job at the CIA causing him to cross paths with Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) quite often.

For any NCIS: LA fans who haven’t seen the promotions yet, there are two episodes scheduled for Sunday The one that will feature Sabatino again is called Hard for the Money, and it airs at 8/7c.

Erik Palladino returns to the NCIS: Los Angeles cast as Vostanik Sabatino

As part of the subplot for the new episode, Callen and Sam will be working with Special Deputy U.S. Marshal Vostanik Sabatino. Sabatino’s new title is joked about in the clip below, suggesting he got kicked out of the CIA.

“NCIS investigates the murder of a woman employed in the Navy’s missile defense program and its connection to stolen Navy missile technology. Also, a strict social worker stresses out Deeks, and Sam debates selling his boat,” reads the synopsis for NCIS: LA Season 13, Episode 18.

The case is discussed further in the clip shared below by the show. As for Palladino, TV viewers have also seen him as Dave Malucci on ER, Kevin Miller on Suits, in a small part as Frank on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and in various other films and TV shows over the years. And that’s in addition to his 18 episodes of NCIS: LA.

More news from the world of NCIS

As a reminder, there are two new episodes of NCIS: LA on May 1, with the second one debuting at 9/8c on CBS.

That second new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles was written by Eric Christian Olsen (he plays Deeks), and Daniela Ruah (Kensi) served as the director. Having two stars of the NCIS: LA cast behind the camera should add something new to the episode.

In other exciting news, NCIS: Los Angeles Episode 300 is coming up very soon on the docket. It’s amazing that the show has made it to this milestone, and there are many more episodes to come with CBS ordering NCIS: LA Season 14 for Fall 2022.

On that eventful night, NCIS: LA fans will get to see a lot of interactions between Sam Hanna and his dad. There is a new actor that joined the NCIS: LA cast to play that part, with this episode stretching out the character a lot more.

If last night's episode went over your head, don't fret — you can still 🌊seas🌊 the day by streaming it on @ParamountPlus here: https://t.co/jMZgJjNQ89 pic.twitter.com/NvSywAJVZo — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) April 25, 2022

Make sure to tune in early tonight for the NCIS: LA double feature, with Sabatino’s new episode airing at 8/7c and then the episode put together by the people who play Deeks and Kensi closing out the night.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.