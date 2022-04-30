NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13: New episode comes from Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen

Daniela Ruah was behind the camera again for a new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 returns with a double feature on Sunday night, and one of the episodes was created by Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah.

Olsen plays NCIS Investigator Marty Deeks on the NCIS: LA cast, while Ruah plays Special Agent Kensi Blye. The characters are married on the show, and the people who play them are good friends in real life.

Two new episodes of NCIS: LA air on the evening of Sunday, May 1. The second episode is called Live Free or Die Standing, and the involvement for Ruah and Olsen goes far beyond just appearing on camera.

As a reminder, NCIS: LA fans will want to tune in early on Sunday night, as the first new episode airs at 8/7c, followed by the second new episode beginning at 9/8c. It should be a night filled with drama and intrigue for NCIS fans.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, Episode 19 details

Eric Christian Olsen wrote the NCIS: LA episode called Live Free or Die Standing, and Daniela Ruah served as the director. It’s always neat when stars of the show help steer some of the new content, and that is exactly what has taken place with the new installment.

“The NCIS team works with DEA Agent Talia Del Campo (Mercedes Mason) to find a missing whistleblower set to testify against gun manufacturers marketing to drug cartels,” reads the synopsis for NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, Episode 19.

More news and notes from NCIS: Los Angeles

Some new NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers reveal when Hetty is coming back to the show. It’s a question that many NCIS: LA fans have been asking since the last episode that she appeared in was the Season 13 premiere.

We are also coming up on NCIS: Los Angeles Episode 300, which has already been completed by the cast and crew. It’s amazing that the NCIS spin-off is about to hit the milestone, and the writers put together a special episode for the big night.

Part of that new episode will examine the relationship between Sam Hanna and his dad. A new actor joined the NCIS: LA cast to play that part, and viewers may recognize him from a few other projects that he has been in over the years.

Ahead of the big double feature of new NCIS: LA episodes arriving on May 1, fans can catch up on previous episodes from Season 13 by streaming them on Paramount+.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.