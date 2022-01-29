NCIS: Los Angeles return date: When is next new episode of Season 13?

NCIS: LA is still currently on pause when it comes to airing new episodes. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles is on a bit of a hiatus now, due to the NFL playoffs, Celebrity Big Brother, and the 2022 Winter Olympics.

And then there is also the problem of production for NCIS: LA getting shut down due to health concerns for the cast and crew.

Two new episodes of NCIS: LA Season 13 were supposed to debut on January 23, but the episodes were postponed to a later date due to how the NFL playoffs shook out.

Now, we are in a bit of a waiting pattern regarding the show, with the expectation that there could still be many episodes airing during Spring 2022 on CBS.

When does NCIS: Los Angeles return with new episodes?

There are no new episodes of NCIS: LA for January 30 or February 6. By the time February gets started, the new season of Celebrity Big Brother will be airing new content each Sunday night. That includes a special episode of the reality competition show taking place on Super Bowl Sunday (February 13).

If we are making an educated guess about when the NCIS: Los Angeles return date is going to hit, it will likely come after the Celebrity Big Brother season finale and when the 2022 Winter Olympics have come to an end.

This means NCIS: Los Angeles could return on Sunday, February 27. Keep in mind this is just a projection based on how the television schedule looks for February and the network hasn’t advertised anything specific just yet.

NCIS: Los Angeles episode synopses

Below is the synopsis for each of the next two episodes that are going to air during NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13. CBS has shared that information, even though there isn’t a new release date for them yet.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

“The NCIS team helps a U.S. ambassador search for her missing daughter, Gia (Caitlin Carmichael), a popular social media influencer. Also, Agent Aliyah De León returns to support the team with the case,” reads the synopsis for NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, Episode 9, called Under the Influence.

“When a civilian scientist working with the marines is killed, and her advanced radar technology stolen, the NCIS team must scramble to find the missing technology and the culprit,” reads the synopsis for NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, Episode 10, called Where Loyalties Lie.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS *when the show returns*.