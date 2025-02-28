NCIS: Los Angeles guest star Michelle Trachtenberg has died

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg has sadly passed away.

The veteran actress died on Wednesday, February 26.

She was only 39 years old at the time of her death, and the news has shocked the entertainment world.

A cause of death was not revealed, but Michelle was reportedly found “unconscious and unresponsive” on Wednesday morning.

PEOPLE reported that Michelle had recently gone through a liver transplant, leading to assumptions that she may have suffered complications.

Michelle never publicly addressed her health, which is partly why so many are shocked by her passing.

Who was Michelle Trachtenberg on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast?

Michelle Trachtenberg was best known for playing Dawn Summers on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. She played the sister of Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) during the show’s final years (2000-2003).

Michelle was also known for playing Jenny in EuroTrip, Penny in Inspector Gadget, Casey Carlyle in Ice Princess, and Georgina Sparks on Gossip Girl.

NCIS: Los Angeles brought on Michelle as a surprise guest star in Season 5.

Michelle appeared as Lily Lockhart on NCIS: Los Angeles Season 5, Episode 12. It was the holiday episode of the NCIS spin-off, with the themes of family and Christmas very prevalent. It was also called Merry Evasion.

Michelle played the daughter of Senator Lockhart (John Getz) and was assigned NCIS agents to protect her after a kidnapping attempt. G. Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) were tasked with the job.

The episode was a one-off for Michelle in the NCISverse, but it was packed with action, and she was right in the middle. As such, it is a memorable one for NCIS: Los Angeles fans, especially since it had a holiday theme for the team.

NCIS: Los Angeles was canceled by CBS, but episodes are still available online for streaming.

Sarah Michelle Gellar says goodbye to TV sister

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar posted a message to Michelle Trachtenberg that paid homage to a scene from Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

“Michelle, listen to me. Listen. I love you. I will always love you. The hardest thing in this world, is to live in it. I will be brave. I will live… for you💔💔💔🗝️,” she wrote on Instagram.

Sarah Michelle attached many pictures from the times she shared with Michelle over the years.

