NCIS: Los Angeles cast: Tiffany Smith guest stars as Megan Merkel, also played Meghan Markle in film

Actress Tiffany Smith joined the NCIS: LA cast for a dramatic new episode. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles used actress Tiffany Smith to create a few interesting moments during the new episode called The Frogman’s Daughter.

On the surface, it seems like Tiffany Smith’s inclusion was an attempt to add some levity to an otherwise tense and stressful episode of the show.

The Frogman’s Daughter’s core plot was that the daughter of NCIS Agent Sam Hanna had been abducted. Kayla Smith now plays Kam Hanna on the show, and the character was in a lot of danger as the story played out.

But in one of the opening scenes, Tiffany Smith appeared for the first time as DHS Agent Megan Merkel, which caught NCIS Special Agent Devin Rountree off-guard when she introduced herself.

The humor in it all stems from how much Megan Merkel sounds like Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. These are two different people, which the DHS Agent was quick to point out as she relayed how unfortunate it is in her life.

But that’s not the only humorous part of this situation.

Tiffany Smith also played Meghan Markle

In 2018, a made-for-TV movie came out that was called Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal. It was all about Prince Harry, who is the Duke of Sussex, and his now-wife, Meghan Markle.

Playing Meghan Markle’s role in the film was Tiffany Smith, which seems to be why the writers and producers of NCIS: LA thought it would be amusing to adjust her character name slightly for this new role.

It worked well, and it did add some light moments to a really intense episode.

Below is a photo that Tiffany shared on Twitter of herself (far right), Caleb Castille, and Medalion Rahimi during the episode.

While Megan Merkel’s character was a minor one for the NCIS: LA cast, it certainly has fans buzzing about the tongue-in-cheek way that actress Tiffany Smith was introduced.

We definitely approve of their choice here.

Keep the name Tiffany Smith at the front of your mind, as she is working on a lot of projects right now.

She will soon debut as the voice of Andra on Masters of the Universe: Revelation, and she is also working on the films Flight of the Sparrow and Renovate My Heart.

More new NCIS: LA episodes to come

According to the CBS TV schedule, there are more new episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles set to debut in the month of February.

It will be great to have continuous new content from the show and it will certainly help answer some of the questions that fans have about where Callen is, why Nell was not on the show, and if Hetty is ever coming back to NCIS.

NCIS LA had a character named "Megan Merkel".

The same actress played Meghan Markle in the tv movie.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.