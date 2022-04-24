NCIS: Los Angeles cast for Genesis includes Jere Burns as Arnold Baines

Medalion Rahimi plays Special Agent Fatima Namazi on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast for Genesis features a lot of guest stars that should add excitement to the new episode.

This new installment is NCIS: LA Season 13, Episode 17, and it will have the team dealing with a new case while Callen simultaneously follows a lead from his past.

Even though the season finale arrives at the end of May, there is a lot of new content left to debut, including a double feature of NCIS: LA episodes on May 1.

But first, a brand-new episode called Genesis is going to arrive on Sunday, April 24. The promo didn’t give away too much of what the team is going to be dealing with, but it all hints at Kilbride being more worried about Callen.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, Episode 17 synopsis

“The NCIS team helps Naval intelligence officer Akhil Ali (Ashwin Gore) locate a fellow officer who went missing while recruiting foreign assets as potential sources of intelligence. Also, Callen and psychologist Nate Getz (Peter Cambor) track down a man Callen believes was present for his training when he was young,” reads the full NCIS: LA synopsis for Season 13, Episode 17.

NCIS: LA TV promo for Genesis

Below is the short TV promo that CBS is running for the NCIS: LA episode called Genesis. It debuts for the first time on Sunday, April 24 at 9/8c.

NCIS: Los Angeles cast for Genesis

The main players on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast are still Chris O’Donnell as G. Callen, LL COOL J as Sam Hanna, Daniela Ruah as Kensi Blye, and Eric Christian Olsen as Marty Deeks.

The NCIS: LA cast also features Linda Hunt as Hetty Lange, Medalion Rahimi as Fatima Namazi, Caleb Castille as Devin Rountree, and Gerald McRaney as Hollace Kilbride.

For the new episode called Genesis, the NCIS: Los Angeles guest stars will be Pete Cambor as Nate Getz, Bar Paly as Anna Kolcheck, Ashwin Gore as Akhil Ali, Jere Burns as Arnold Baines, Layla Alizada as Dr. Roxana Jarrahi, and Milissa Sears as Leah Novak. We will also see Beckett Gunderson play Young Callen again, Andrei Dolezal as Young Baines, and Duncan Campbell as Agent Castor.

While we have seen Nate and Anna before, this will be the first time the NCIS cast features Jere Burns playing Arnold Baines. Burns is a long-time actor who played Wynn Duffy on Justified, Chet Atkins on Angie Tribeca, Kirk Morris on Dear John, and many other supporting characters over the years. His very recognizable face can be seen in the video clip shared below.

This season, the NCIS: LA cast is also introducing Sam Hanna’s dad, with some upcoming episodes dedicated to that storyline. Additionally, for any fans who haven’t heard yet, NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 has been ordered by CBS, so new episodes will arrive in the fall.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.