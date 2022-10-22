NCIS: Los Angeles brings back past villains for new episode

Caleb Castille as Special Agent Devin Rountree on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles is calling back a case from the past with the new episode on Sunday night.

The October 23 episode of NCIS: LA is called The Body Stitchers, and the title references serial killers that have already eluded the team.

Within the new episode, we will also see the return of FBI Senior Special Agent Lisa Rand.

We last saw Rand on NCIS: LA Season 9, Episode 17 (called The Monster), so she has a bit of unfinished business.

This also means that actress Alicia Coppola is returning to the NCIS: LA cast for the night. She has played Rand a number of times over the years.

She won’t be alone, as JD Cullum is guest-starring as FBI Forensic Psychologist Mark Collins.

NCIS: LA Season 14, Episode 3 synopsis

“The NCIS team join forces with the FBI when a group of grisly murderers known as ‘The Body Stitchers’ returns after evading capture by NCIS years ago. Also, Sam’s dad makes a new friend in Arkady,” reads the synopsis for NCIS: LA Season 14, Episode 3.

On the surface, the premise seems like one that will provide a lot of drama for NCIS: LA viewers, as well as a bit of humor when we get to see Sam Hanna’s dad interacting with G. Callen’s future father-in-law.

This means we will get to see Richard Gant on the show as Raymond Hanna again. When the elder Hanna has interacted with Retired Admiral Hollace Kilbride, it has always led to interesting moments.

NCIS: Los Angeles TV promo for October 23 episode

Below is the TV promo that CBS is running for the new episode of the show. It doesn’t give away a lot, but we do get to see Callen (played by Chris O’Donnell) reacting to the news.

As a reminder, this new episode, called The Body Stitchers, will debut on Sunday, October 23. For anyone who misses the episode, it will be available for streaming on Paramount+.

For any fans of the show who haven’t heard yet, a three-show crossover is going to link all of the current programs from the NCIS Universe.

The casts of NCIS, NCIS: LA, and NCIS: Hawai’i will all be intermingling in one big crossover event that will tell a really interesting story.

We have also been treated with an image from the NCIS crossover set, showing that the casts are having a lot of fun putting together this project.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.