NCIS: Los Angeles cast: Who plays FBI Agent Lisa Rand?

Alicia Coppola on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast will feature the return of FBI Senior Special Agent Lisa Rand on a new episode of the show.

It will be on NCIS: LA Season 14, Episode 3, that viewers see the return of Agent Rand, who has been a part of the show for several years.

The whole episode will be a callback to the serial killers from Season 9 who stitched bodies together.

On NCIS: LA Season 9, Episode 17 (called The Monster), we saw Agent Rand as she tried to help with a missing person’s case.

Obviously, the job didn’t get done correctly the first time, and now the team will have to deal with those serial killers popping back up.

This might make it worth the time to re-watch that Season 9 episode, which is available for streaming on Paramount+.

Who plays FBI Agent Lisa Rand on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast?

Actress Alicia Coppola is back on the NCIS: LA cast for the October 23 episode of the show.

The long-time actress has been featured on quite a few shows over the years, including Meghan Conway on Empire, Sheila Mosconi on Why Women Kill, and Dr. Meredith Gates on The Young and the Restless.

Coppola also played Mimi Clark on the TV show Jericho, Marissa Rufo on the 2000-2001 TV show Bull, and on 128 episodes of Another World, she played Lorna Devon.

More NCIS: LA episodes for FBI Agent Lisa Rand

Before the new NCIS: LA episode called The Body Stitchers, Alicia Coppola had played Lisa Rand in four previous episodes.

Coppola appeared in The Monster (2018), The Seventh Child (2016), Rage (2015), and Little Angels (2010). This makes her one of the longest-running supporting characters on the show.

As a reminder, all her episodes can be streamed using Paramount+, showing how the character has developed over the years.

News from the NCIS Universe

As we get deeper into Season 14 of NCIS: Los Angeles, the showrunner revealed some Hetty Lange spoilers. It provides a bit more information on what will happen with the character played by Linda Hunt.

The drop date for the big event that includes NCIS, NCIS: LA, and NCIS: Hawai’i is also getting closer. One of the cast members surprised fans with an image from the NCIS crossover set, helping create some additional buzz for when it finally arrives.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.