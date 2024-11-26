NCIS Knight and Day cast features Brianna Brown and Rebecca De Mornay

The Knight and Day cast featured some recognizable faces as NCIS featured a new episode on Monday night.

The episode began with a defense billionaire named Freddie Martin (Travis Schuldt) having an affair with a woman named Sheila (Alisa Allapach).

Intruders descend upon the apartment, leading to Freddie shooting one of the assailants. The NCIS team is interviewing the couple as his wife, Melinda Martin (Brianna Brown), arrives.

They discover that it was a kidnapping attempt rather than a robbery and that Melinda was the target. Later, we learn that Melinda’s real name is April Day, and she has been hiding from the Kansas City mob.

April was dating the son (Jason Marino) of the mob boss (Carla Marino), and they were fleeing because she was pregnant and he wanted nothing to do with the family business.

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Jason was killed after being hit by a car, and April gave up her baby to a church. But Carla began searching for her granddaughter, which took many years to lead to some results.

As people try to track down April Day, Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) is tasked with protecting her. The situation led to some humor and action for the duo, so the episode was called Knight and Day.

Alden Parker (Gary Cole) also reveals he had past encounters with Jason and Carla Marino, and he has suspicions that she had one of his informants killed.

Knight and Day cast: Brianna Brown and Rebecca De Mornay join NCIS

Actress Brianna Brown joined the NCIS cast as April Day. She has recently been seen on Outer Banks as Hollis Robinson and Dynasty as Claudia Blaisdel.

Many television viewers know Brianna from her time as Dr. Lisa Niles on the soap General Hospital.

An amusing side note is that Brianna also appeared in an episode of NCIS: Hawai’i as Talia (Season 3, Episode 6).

Before her appearance on NCIS Season 22, Episode 6, Brianna posted on social media to get people to tune in. She is featured in the trailer below.

Now… time to tune in TONIGHT, 11/25, for my new episode of NCIS! @ncisverse 🌟🎥 You don’t want to miss – airs at 9pm ET/PT on CBS and available for to stream on Paramount+ tomorrow. #NCISVerse



Who's watching it with me tonight?! pic.twitter.com/WxgObpJPvJ — Brianna Brown Keen (@BrownBrianna) November 25, 2024

Movie star Rebecca De Mornay appears on the NCIS cast

NCIS fans likely had an even easier time spotting movie star Rebecca De Mornay on the Knight and Day cast.

Rebecca has been featured in many hit movies over the years. Her acting credits include playing Peyton Flanders in The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, Lana in Risky Business, DeWitt in Feds, and Helen McCaffrey in Backdraft. She also played Milady in The Three Musketeers.

Rebecca was recently seen as Dorothy Walker on the Netflix show Jessica Jones.

With the open-ended way in which Knight and Day concluded, we expect to see Rebecca De Mornay playing Carla Marino again (soon).

Right then @ncisverse Rebecca De Mornay looks fantastic! Screaming at blast from @generalhospital past character Lisa Niles / Brianna Brown playing a Kate Howard / Connie Falconeri bit. #NCIS pic.twitter.com/WNNq7AlXER — Tilda Donner (@dysfashional) November 26, 2024

More NCIS news

Here’s when to tune in for the NCIS fall finale and winter premiere. Some important episodes are coming up in Season 22.

NCIS: Sydney returns to primetime soon. A second season of the NCIS spin-off has been filmed and has a start date on CBS.

Previous episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.