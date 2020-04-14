NCIS is on tonight with Season 17 finale, special new guest star

NCIS is new tonight, as the season finale arrives early on CBS.

The NCIS season finale begins at 8/7c on Tuesday, April 14. It is Season 17, Episode 20 and they brought on a really exciting guest star to help carry the story.

As we previously reported, veteran actor Christopher Lloyd is a part of the new episode. He plays a man with a story about serving on the USS Arizona before it was attacked at Pearl Harbor.

Having Lloyd on the cast means that the writers have certainly worked some humor and emotion into the episode, making it that much more enjoyable as the season comes to a close.

It’s definitely not great news that the April 14 episode brings an end to Season 17, but production had to be halted when the health situation around the country made filming more episodes impossible.

Once the NCIS season finale airs, the long summer hiatus for the show officially begins. And it could be a long wait until we get to see another new episode of the show.

Unfortunately, we still don’t know for sure if CBS is bringing NCIS back for Season 18, as the network hasn’t made an announcement either way. We all have to wait and see on that front.

Luckily, the ratings for the show are still really good, making Season 18 a strong possibility.

NCIS 17×20 episode synopsis

Below is what CBS revealed about the new NCIS episode called “The Arizona” that will air on April 14:

“The team tries to verify the identity of Joe Smith (Christopher Lloyd), who claims he served on the U.S.S. Arizona during the attack on Pearl Harbor, and wants to be buried there upon his death, on NCIS.”

Have the courage to stand up for what you believe in. Don't miss an all-new #NCIS this Tuesday at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/EUK2vaVUz0 — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) April 12, 2020

NCIS characters featured in Season 17 finale

NCIS cast members that will also be featured in the new episode include Mark Harmon as NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres, Sean Murray as NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee, and Emily Wickersham as NCIS Special Agent Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop.

Additional NCIS guest stars for “The Arizona” will include Peter Nyrbuj as Navy Four-Star Admiral Michael Caplinger, Jessica Tuck as Gloria Caplinger, Sebastian Sozzi as Kevin Deacon, and Dawn Matthews as Doctor Alice Jelani.

Damian Joseph Quinn will also guest star as a young Joe, giving Christopher Lloyd’s character some backstory before the episode really dives into the mystery the team must solve.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.