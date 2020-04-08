NCIS Season 17, Episode 20 to feature famous guest star

NCIS Season 17, Episode 20 is the season finale, but the cast will also include a really famous guest star.

The April 14 episode of NCIS wasn’t supposed to be the season finale, but the situation within the country has forced CBS to adjust its schedule.

Now, Season 17 will come to a close much earlier than anticipated, suggesting that viewers aren’t going to get closure from the season.

At least the NCIS cast will be presenting a treat to CBS viewers with the guest star that is on board for the episode called “The Arizona.”

NCIS Season 17, Episode 20 cast

Veteran actor Christopher Lloyd is going to guest star as Joseph “Joe” Smith on the NCIS season finale.

The character comes forward with claims that he served on the U.S.S. Arizona during the attack on Pearl Harbor and that he wanted to be buried there upon his death.

The NCIS team has to work to verify Joe Smith’s claims, and it means that there is going to be a lot of interaction between Mark Harmon and Christopher Lloyd.

It sounds like a strong episode, and maybe it will help give the NCIS ratings another bump.

Who is Joe Smith on NCIS cast?

For young CBS viewers who may not immediately recognize who is playing Joe Smith on the NCIS cast, the actor who plays him is not new to television.

Christopher Lloyd burst on the scene as Reverend Jim Ignatowski on Taxi, serving as a spectacular comedic part of that very talented cast. He was so good that the scenes still hold up, all these years later.

Lloyd would later pop up on Cheers, in the third Star Trek movie, and in various other projects before 1985 rolled around, and he started to become better known for his film presence.

In 1985, Lloyd appeared as Dr. Emmett Brown in Back to the Future and as Professor Plum in Clue. The films are both cult classics now, with Lloyd returning several more times to play Doc Brown.

Later roles for Lloyd included Judge Doom in Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Bill Burns in Eight Men Out, Uncle Fester Addams in The Addams Family, and Al the Boss Angel from Angels in the Outfield.

In 2005, Lloyd returned to a starring role on television in the short-lived Pamela Anderson sitcom, Stacked.

Lloyd has made many additional stops along the way on television and in films, all to the tune of 231 total credits listed for him on IMDb.

Now, his amazing career brings him to NCIS Season 17, Episode 20, and a very memorable role in the April 14 season finale.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.