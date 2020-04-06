NCIS ratings: New episode has most viewers for Season 17

The NCIS ratings continue to go in a positive direction for the show and CBS. In fact, on Tuesday night, the show had its best viewership numbers of Season 17.

A big episode aired on March 31, which was called “Blarney,” and it featured Medical Examiner Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) and Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover) taking center stage.

It was interesting to see Jimmy and Kasie outside of the office, and they ended up being the heroes of the NCIS team for the evening.

Viewers tuned in to see the Rocky Carroll-directed installment, and it was very entertaining.

NCIS ratings for Season 17, Episode 19

In the 8/7c time slot for Tuesday, March 31, the NCIS ratings again marked a high-water mark for the show this year.

It was estimated that 13.43 million viewers tuned in to watch “Blarney” and that the 18-49 demographic had a 1.3 mark for the night.

In terms of overall viewership, that was a nice bump of 1.63 percent for the week. It helped lead another really successful week for the CBS shows, with FBI and FBI: Most Wanted winning the 9/8c and 10/9c time slots as well.

NCIS Season 17 coming to an end early

We are running out of episodes for the current season of NCIS. There is now just one new episode left on the CBS schedule before Season 17 comes to a close.

The Season 17 finale will air on Tuesday, April 14, and it may not bring a lot of closure to the 17th season of the show.

The reason the season is coming to an end in April — rather than when it typically does near the end of May — is that production had to be halted on filming new episodes.

There had been 24 episodes scheduled for NCIS Season 17, but only 20 of them were completed before the shutdown took place. Nineteen episodes have now aired, leaving just the season finale before a long summer hiatus takes place.

Fans may be frustrated to learn that there is not going to be a new episode airing on Tuesday, April 7, as CBS is giving the show a break before rolling out the brand new episode on April 14.

We also hope that there will be some news coming out soon about NCIS Season 18 because we still haven’t heard any concrete information from CBS as to whether it will even be ordered.

We think it will, but we don’t know for sure yet.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.