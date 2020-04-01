Does Jimmy die on NCIS? Is Brian Dietzen leaving?

Would Jimmy Palmer die on NCIS? Was actor Brian Dietzen leaving the NCIS cast? Is a major character getting killed off in Season 17?

The questions above were all in place as NCIS Season 17, Episode 19 approached. On Tuesday night (March 31), most of them were answered during a pulse-pounding installment of the show.

As we previously reported, the new episode was set up in a way that put two of the main characters in jeopardy. In the preview for the episode, CBS ramped it up, even more, hinting that one of them was about to get shot.

Medical Examiner Jimmy Palmer (played by Brian Dietzen) and Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover) were in a diner when it was suddenly taken over by criminals who had just pulled off a jewelry store robbery.

Jimmy and Kasie ended up becoming hostages in the situation, with their lives at risk as the rest of the NCIS team tried to settle things down from outside of the building. But would they succeed?

Does Jimmy die on NCIS?

No, Jimmy did not die on NCIS tonight. Yes, his life was at risk, but he became a hero instead. It was a good episode, but the drama that was built up by the previews, CBS, and the production team all got settled.

That’s a great piece of information, as it would have been sad to lose Jimmy Palmer from the NCIS team, especially since he is still coming into his own as the lead guy in the basement of the building.

Ahhhh that feeling when there’s a new ⁦@NCIS_CBS⁩ on tonight. Let’s all take an hour off and enjoy! pic.twitter.com/uEdFkI6y3E — Brian Dietzen (@BrianDietzen) March 24, 2020

Is Brian Dietzen leaving NCIS?

Nope, actor Brian Dietzen isn’t going anywhere. With his character’s life in jeopardy, it led to questions about his time as a member of the NCIS cast.

Dietzen plays Jimmy perfectly, and he is a great social media asset for the show. He is always posting fun things on social media, interacting with the fans, and keeping everyone up to date with what’s going on behind the scenes.

This is also great news, especially since there are so many viewers that love the quirkiness that Dietzen brings to the character for Dr. Palmer each week. Now, we can rest easy, at least until the next time his character’s life is in jeopardy.

The sad news, though, is that the NCIS season finale is coming up too quickly, so we only get to enjoy him in one more new episode before Season 17 ends.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.