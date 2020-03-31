NCIS spoilers: Do fans need to worry about a main character dying?

NCIS spoilers about the new episode this week suggest that the writers and producers are going to be putting one of the main characters in peril.

Season 17, Episode 19 is called “Blarney,” and it will air for the first time on Tuesday, March 31. This is also going to be the penultimate episode for Season 17.

With only two episodes left before the season goes on its (very likely long) summer hiatus, every moment counts. It also underscores why viewers don’t want to miss a second of the show.

NCIS spoilers about new episode

Kasie (played by Diona Reasonover) and Jimmy (Brian Dietzen) are going to get caught in the middle of a jewelry store robbery that goes awry.

From the appearance of the episode, Kasie and Jimmy are enjoying a meal at a local diner when the entire restaurant gets taken hostage by the thieves.

Within the synopsis of the episode, it is stated that Kasie and Jimmy are going to try to keep the other customers safe during the ordeal.

The tension got ramped up by some of the early scenes that have been released for the new episode, though, with the suggestion that Jimmy is about to be shot.

Is Brian Dietzen leaving NCIS?

Let’s jump ahead of the rumor that some people are already chatting about. No, we do not believe that actor Brian Dietzen is leaving the show.

Just from his social media presence alone, it appears that he loves his job, and the character is an extremely important one for the NCIS cast.

Medical Examiner Jimmy Palmer just recently got to become the man in charge after Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard (played by David McCallum) finally retired from his post.

It would be sad to see Jimmy lose his life so soon after getting his dream job within the team.

We don’t think that this is the final episode for Jimmy, but we do understand that this is one of the tricks that producers and networks use to create an extra layer of drama within shows like this one.

Characters have to be placed in perilous situations to boost the excitement level of an episode.

The episode has all the makings of an exciting one, and it will definitely be a nice change of pace to see Jimmy Palmer and Kasie Hines getting to interact outside of the office.

Now, they get to be in the field and possibly help to stop some criminals in the act.

We will all have to tune in on Tuesday night to find out for sure whether he survives this trip to the diner.

After this episode, all that’s left for NCIS Season 17 is the season finale. We reported on when that will take place.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.