NCIS is airing a new episode tonight on CBS and here’s what’s coming up

NCIS episodes are running out in Season 17. In fact, there are only three of them left before the long hiatus begins.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic taking place, production had to be halted for the current season. It means the season finale is coming up very quickly.

New NCIS episode airs tonight

The great news is that the NCIS episode for March 24 is a new one, meaning viewers will have something interesting to watch on Tuesday night again.

The new NCIS episode is called “Schooled” and it is going to feature Sloane and her daughter.

A full synopsis for NCIS Season 17, Episode 18 has also been shared by CBS:

“The team searches for answers when the body of a well-regarded Navy technician in the Reserves is found floating in a lake where a popular community event is being held. Also, Sloane is caught off-guard when her daughter, Faith (Kate Hamilton), makes an unexpected request.”

In addition to Kate Hamilton guest-starring as Faith Tolliver again, NCIS cast member Maria Bello is going to have a lot of scenes as NCIS Special Agent Jaqueline “Jack” Sloane.

It should be an interesting episode for these two characters, especially with how strained the relationship was when viewers first learned that Kate even existed. She was referenced during the Valentine’s Day episode but gets some real screen time now.

Additional NCIS guest stars scheduled to appear in Season 17, Episode 18 include Jeremiah Birkett as Dean Neil Patterson, Chelsea Tavares as Ramona Whistler, and Patrick Cage as Taye Tanner.

A plus work Kasie, but now we want ice cream. #NCIS pic.twitter.com/jdXBkHnRd5 — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) March 23, 2020

How many episodes in NCIS Season 17?

There were supposed to be 24 episodes for NCIS Season 17, but the cast and crew only filmed 20 of them before the season had to be halted due to coronavirus concerns.

After the March 24 episode, there are only two new ones left on the docket, and CBS is going to quickly burn one of them on March 31.

Episode 19 is called “Blarney” and it will put Kasie (Diona Reasonover) and Jimmy (Brian Dietzen) in a really difficult spot. The characters will reportedly be held as hostages in a diner.

Only three NCIS episodes remain to be aired for Season 17, which hints that the season finale is going to air in April. That’s much sooner than the typical ending in May, so viewers will want to make sure to tune in and enjoy each of these new episodes before Season 17 comes to a close.

It was a nice treat to have an NCIS episode on Sunday night in primetime, but that won’t stop the current season from ending abruptly.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.