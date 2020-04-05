When is the NCIS: Los Angeles season finale? Episode synopsis revealed

The NCIS: Los Angeles season finale is coming up soon, but at least there are two episodes left in Season 11.

On Sunday, April 5, CBS has pulled all NCIS shows from the docket. But not to worry, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans will return the following weekend.

The unfortunate news, though, is that the show wasn’t able to finish production on all of the Season 11 episodes. This means that things are going to conclude a bit earlier than expected.

It could also mean that the final episode shown this spring is going to leave a lot of questions about what will happen next with the NCIS: L.A. cast.

When is the NCIS: Los Angeles season finale?

The NCIS: Los Angeles season finale is scheduled for Sunday, April 19. Season 11, Episode 21 for the show is called “Murder of Crows” and CBS has already released an extended synopsis for the installment.

Below is the CBS synopsis for the NCIS: Los Angeles season finale:

“NCIS helps a former NCIS tech operator search for her missing ex-partner, when they fear he might be working with the gun runners they failed to take down years ago. Also, Callen reveals to Sam that he’s about to put down roots with Anna, and Deeks reels when his bar gets a negative review.”

Guest stars listed for NCIS: L.A. Season 11, Episode 21 include Anna Akana as Rhea Moretti, Patricia De Leon as Ellie Martinez, Angela E. Gibbs as Ellen, Travis Hammer as Perry Bellamy, Duncan Campbell as NCIS Special Agent Castor, and Adam George Key as LAPD Office Harrison.

CHEERS! Help us all wish the amazing Linda Hunt a.k.a Hetty Lange a HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! 🎂 🎁 🎊 🎉 #TEAMHETTY #NCISLA pic.twitter.com/Rxk1L9evFc — NCIS LA (@NCISLA) April 2, 2020

What does the future hold for NCIS: Los Angeles on CBS?

We recently reported on the good ratings that the NCIS spin-offs are receiving on Sunday nights. That has continued, which is good news for viewers and the casts of each show.

The network hasn’t announced if there will be an NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12, but the viewership numbers are really good for Sunday nights.

That gives some heavy foreshadowing that good news could be coming down the pipeline.

Unfortunately, we don’t have anything new to report on that front, as CBS hasn’t even hinted at renewal notices for any of the three NCIS shows.

We think they are all coming back for more episodes in fall 2020, but we haven’t received confirmation.

Until that happens, NCIS: Los Angeles fans will want to make sure to tune in for Season 11, Episode 20 on August 12 and then for the NCIS: L.A. season finale on August 19.

By then, we should all know whether or not Nell is leaving the show.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.