NCIS: Hawaii star Vanessa Lachey shares a video where she cried happy tears after learning she got the job

Vanessa Lachey is the star of the new NCIS spin-off based in Hawaii. Pic credit: @VanessaLachey/Instagram

NCIS: Hawaii star Vanessa Lachey was so happy to learn she landed the role that she started crying as she filmed a video of the moment.

Lachey plays Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant on the new NCIS spin-off and she will be the first woman to lead one of the shows.

The new CBS drama will air Monday nights at 10/9c and will debut right after new episodes of NCIS Season 19.

Lachey has been very active on social media since she landed the big role and that now includes the emotional video that she just shared this week.

Vanessa Lachey shares emotional video after landing NCIS: Hawaii job

“I remember the day I got the call ‘You got the job!’ I will never forget it! Dreams do come true. One week from today, our show premieres and I’m beyond grateful for this opportunity. My life is changed forever. ❤️,” Vanessa Lachey captioned a video showcasing the day she got the job at NCIS: Hawaii.

“Okay, I’m in the car and I just found out I got the job,” Lachey says in the video as she drives to a friend’s house to share the great news.

Below is that full video and it is very clear how excited Lachey was at the news.

NCIS: Hawaii Season 1 on CBS

This is a brand new chapter in the world of NCIS that CBS has built up over the years. This will become the fourth spin-off to grow from the original Mark Harmon series and the network is really hoping it can draw a lot of viewers on Monday nights.

Before this one, CBS found a lot of success with NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans. They also had a failed spin-off in NCIS: Red that got canceled before the first real episode even aired.

NCIS: New Orleans came to an end with Season 7 last spring, clearing the way for the network to try something new. Enter NCIS: Hawaii, which will break new ground for the network by having a woman in the role of Special Agent in Charge.

There are quite a few NCIS fans that are holding out hope for some characters from the other NCIS shows to pop up, including people like Anthony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Pride (Scott Bakula) from the other spin-offs. We will have to wait and see if that happens.

Make sure to tune in for the NCIS: Hawaii season premiere on Monday, September 20. It will follow the much-anticipated Season 19 premiere of NCIS.

We're here to make it better. All you need to do is ❤️ this TWEET and we'll remind you that #NCIS and #NCISHawaii premiere MONDAY September 20th staring at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/8fLuxEhfId — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) September 14, 2021

NCIS: Hawaii airs Mondays at 10/9c on CBS.