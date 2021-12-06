NCIS: Hawai’i fall finale TV promo and a look at episode synopsis

Vanessa Lachey leads the NCIS: Hawai’i cast as the fall finale approaches. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS: Hawai’i fall finale is ready to debut on CBS and it will be the last new episode that we get to see in Fall 2021.

The new NCIS spin-off has been airing episodes on Monday nights at 10/9c, debuting after the new Season 19 episodes of NCIS.

NCIS: Hawai’i Season 1, Episode 9 is called Imposter and it will air for the first time on Monday, December 6.

Just from the TV promo and the full episode synopsis that CBS released, this looks like a really interesting cold case for the team to work on before the long winter hiatus begins for the show.

NCIS: Hawai’i fall finale TV promo

Below is the promo that CBS is currently airing on TV for the NCIS: Hawai’i Season 1 fall finale.

Since this is the first time that the show has had a break built into the TV schedule, hopefully, there is a lot of excitement to sustain viewers through the rest of December.

NCIS: Hawai’i Season 1, Episode 9 synopsis

Here is the full episode synopsis for Imposter, providing some more context for the scenes depicted in the TV promo above. It looks like NCIS fans will be taken on a historical tour in this story, with everything taking place on the island relating back to the most infamous day Pearl Harbor has experienced.

"The NCIS team investigates a cold case involving WWII-era bones on the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor bombings, and are shocked to learn they belong to a 100-year-old survivor of the attack."

More new episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i to come

Even though the NCIS: Hawai’i fall finale already pops up on December 6, CBS announced that it ordered a full season of episodes for the new drama. This means that there are many more episodes left to watch in the winter and spring months.

The NCIS: Hawai’i winter premiere will arrive in January 2022 and we will get to see more stories involving Jane Tennant and her team.

Earlier in the night on December 6, CBS will be airing the NCIS Season 19 fall finale. The original show is still airing new episodes, even though it got moved from Tuesdays at 8/7c over to Mondays at 9/8c this year.

We are still hoping for a crossover to take place between two of the three NCIS shows this year (NCIS: Los Angeles airs on Sunday nights), but, hopefully, something of that sort surfaces during the early episodes of Winter 2022.

NCIS: Hawai’i airs Mondays at 10/9c on CBS.