NCIS: Hawai’i receives huge move of support from CBS

NCIS: Hawai’i just got a huge boost of confidence from CBS, and fans of the show are going to love it.

The new NCIS spin-off has only aired four episodes so far, with the new installments debuting at 10/9c on Monday nights.

Having a time slot right behind the Season 19 episodes of NCIS has certainly helped the show, even though the early numbers aren’t too impressive when looking at the live viewers.

Nonetheless, CBS decided that it was time to increase the order of Season 1 episodes for the new NCIS show.

NCIS: Hawai’i gets picked up for a full season

CBS just gave the go-ahead for a full season order of NCIS: Hawai’i Season 1. That’s great news for the new show, proving that the network has some confidence that the numbers could improve over the coming weeks and months.

Star Vanessa Lachey and other members of the NCIS: Hawai’i cast shared a video from the set of the show helping to announce the great news. It can be viewed below and the cast members were definitely excited about it all.

A look at the NCIS: Hawai’i TV ratings for Season 1

The early NCIS: Hawai’i TV ratings have started to come in for CBS, revealing a trend when it comes to overall viewership during the 10/9c time slot on Monday evenings.

After debuting with an estimated 6.58 million viewers for the season premiere, the show has experienced a slight dip in overall viewers who are watching the show live. The early figures have that number down to just 5.29 million for the episode that aired on October 11.

Even with the dip, though, NCIS: Hawai’i is winning its time slot quite easily when it comes to total viewership numbers. Nothing else is even reaching four million viewers that late on Mondays, with ABC putting up a new season of The Good Doctor and NBC airing its new show, Ordinary Joe.

Through its first four episodes, NCIS: Hawai’i is averaging 5.74 million live viewers and a 0.48 mark in the key 18-49 demographic. Both numbers are really good for 10/9c on Mondays, which is likely why CBS made the announcement about a full-season pickup.

And for NCIS fans wondering how the early NCIS: Hawai’i ratings stack up against the TV ratings for NCIS: New Orleans, the Scott Bakula-led show did much better when it originally debuted, averaging more than 17 million viewers during its first season on Tuesday nights.

But the NCIS: New Orleans ratings really slipped in Season 6, and then in Season 7, they were much lower than Season 1 of NCIS: Hawai’i, leading to the cancellation.

In addition to the 5.74 million viewers who are tuning in live for the Monday night episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i, there are also a lot of additional people watching through DVR, through Paramount+, or through other means in the days after each episode debuts. Those full numbers will come out later, but they will likely add millions of viewers to the total numbers.

NCIS: Hawai’i airs Mondays at 10/9c on CBS.