NCIS cast: Fall finale features guest stars Stepfanie Kramer, Holly Curran as Sandra Holdren and Ruby Holdren

The NCIS fall finale arrives on Monday night, beginning the long winter hiatus until the next new episode arrives in January 2022.

On the NCIS fall finale, the team is going to be called in to investigate a case that involves a hologram. It’s a twist that should be fun to watch.

During the last episode of NCIS Season 19, the writers spent a lot of time developing some of the newer characters. Of primary importance were the traumas that Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines (played by Diona Reasonover) has gone through while being held hostage repeatedly.

NCIS fans also got to learn more about new team-leader Alden Parker (played by Gary Cole), with various moments where he revealed details about his childhood. It definitely humanized the character and differentiated him even further from Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon).

NCIS cast for new episode Collective Memory

Joining the NCIS cast for the December 6 episode of the show is actress Stepfanie Kramer as Sandra Holdren. The character has been made into a hologram, so prepare for some interesting dialogue between Sandra and the NCIS team.

As for Stepfanie Kramer, she is still best known for playing Dee Dee McCall on the hit show, Hunter. Over the years, she has also guest-starred on shows that include 9-1-1, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and The A-Team.

Actress Holly Curran is joining the NCIS cast as Ruby Holdren, the daughter of the character played by Kramer. Curran was recently seen playing Janis on Fear the Walking Dead for a number of episodes, and she was also seen as Penny Pann on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Both actresses appear in the short promo for the new NCIS episode shared below.

The rest of the NCIS cast for Season 19, Episode 9

As usual, the NCIS cast for the December 6 episode of the show will feature Sean Murray as Agent McGee, Wilmer Valderrama as Agent Torres, Brian Dietzen as Dr. Palmer, Katrina Law as Agent Knight, Gary Cole as Alden Parker, and Diona Reasonover as Kasie.

Additional guest stars for the NCIS cast include Matthew Hancock as Geoffrey Sullivan, Todd Waring as Albert James “Jamie” Beck, Andrea Forrest as Navy Petty Officer Third Class Scott Dickerson, and Danielle Larracuente as Navy Petty Officer Third Class Maria Gonzalez.

Mark Harmon (Gibbs), Rocky Carroll (Director Vance), and David McCallum (Ducky) are also getting episode credits for NCIS Season 19, Episode 9, but it is unclear whether or not they will appear on the night.

Things are getting interesting on tonight's NEW episode of #NCIS. Tune in at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/TPvwd1OOcd — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) December 6, 2021

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.