NCIS guest star: Don Lake returns as Gibbs’ amusing friend Phillip Brooks

A familiar NCIS guest star re-joins the cast for the February 11 episode of the show. It seems that Gibbs is going to come across one of his friends again.

Actor Don Lake is back on the NCIS cast as Retired Navy Captain Phillip Brooks for the episode called Lonely Hearts. He will likely unwittingly become a part of the main theme of the episode.

When we last saw Phil on the show, he was part of the 2018 episode called Third Wheel. This was the episode where Gibbs tried to take a vacation in the woods, only to be interrupted by Fornell and Brooks.

Tobias Fornell — who is played by actor Joe Spano — does not appear in the credits this time around.

Don Lake on NCIS cast

The first time that Brooks appeared on the show was also a memorable episode. It began with Gibbs attending the memorial service of his fallen friend (Brooks), only to discover later that the man was hiding in a fallout shelter.

Each time Lake appears as Brooks, his lines and scenes bring a lot of humor to the show. That seems to be the case again this time, especially as the backdrop for a Valentine’s Day episode of NCIS.

NCIS Season 17, Episode 15 synopsis

The synopsis for this new episode states that the lead suspect in an NCIS case is the woman that Brooks is dating. Even the television preview hinted that this is going to be humorous, despite the backdrop of it being a murder investigation.

It was also mentioned that Sloane (played by Maria Bello) is going to have a secret admirer on Valentine’s Day. That should allow her character to get a few scenes outside of simply advising the NCIS team on the psychological impact of its latest case.

A quick NCIS recap

Last week, a repeat episode of the show aired on CBS. It was a rebroadcast of the season premiere, where Cote de Pablo returned as Ziva David. It was an exciting component of Season 17 and the character was finally able to rejoin Anthony DiNozzo and their daughter in Paris. At least that’s what the writing hinted at.

At the end of January, the latest new episode of the show revolved around Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Bishop (Emily Wickersham) becoming the victims of an intentional hit-and-run. Torres nearly died in the episode, but it ended with a great moment that he shared with a concerned Bishop.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.