Mountain Monsters Season 7 release date: Is show coming back on and when will it return? (2020 update)

Mountain Monsters is a Travel Channel show about a group of six hunters and trackers whose goal is to seek out and find mythical creatures that people have only heard about in legends.

While the sixth season of Mountain Monsters wrapped up in November 2019, there has been no word on when the next season was going to arrive.

Here is what we know about Mountain Monsters Season 7.

Is there going to be a Season 7 of Mountain Monsters?

Travel Channel has not renewed Mountain Monsters for a Season 7 yet. The reason for that is likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the show has a small crew of the six hunters and trackers and their camera workers, there is still the fact that they have to take precautions when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is also highly necessary when they are out talking to people in the area they are exploring since there is no telling who does or does not have COVID-19.

Once things start to clear up more in the United States and more safety precautions are widely used, Season 7 is likely to get an announcement.

Release date latest: When is Mountain Monsters Season 7 likely to come out?

The original assumption was that Mountain Monsters Season 7 would arrive in August 2020. That is almost impossible thanks to the shutdown caused by the pandemic.

If things don’t improve in the next couple of months, it will likely be too late to film anything for 2020 at all due to the seasonal changes.

The best bet is that the seventh season won’t return until 2021 since Travel Channel has not announced the renewal yet.

There is also one important thing to note.

When Travel Channel picked up Mountain Monsters for a sixth season, there was a two-year break between Season 5 and Season 6, so waiting until 2021 is not out of the question.

With that said, the show is one of the most-watched on the network, so expect the seventh season to arrive sometime in the near future.

Mountain Monsters Season 7 cast updates

The Mountain Monsters cast members are part of a team known as Appalachian Investigators of Mysterious Sightings (AIMS), and they go deep into the Appalachian Mountains, as their name suggests.

This is a team of six hunters and trappers.

The cast of Mountain Monsters that should return for Season 7 includes all six members of the AIMS team — John Tice, Jacob Lowe, Joseph Lott, Jeff Headlee, Willy McQuillian, and William Neff.

Mountain Monsters catch up

Mountain Monsters has aired for six seasons so far and a total of 60 episodes so far.

This is the longest-running reality TV show on Travel Channel, although it got its start on Destination America for the first five seasons. It moved over to Travel Channel for its sixth season and that is where the seventh season should air when it is announced.

The series embraces cryptozoology, which by definition is “the search for and study of animals whose existence or survival is disputed or unsubstantiated, such as the Loch Ness monster and the yeti.”

Some of the more famous creatures tracked by the AIMS team include the Bigfoot, Lizard Man, Hellhound, Werewolf, and Mothman.

There are some who believe that the entire show is scripted, but the cast has said numerous times that they are not actors, and the rumors they are fake come from a rival show called Finding Bigfoot.

True or not, Mountain Monsters has a large cult following, especially from people interested in cryptozoology. This is because the Appalachian Mountains have more mythical-entity sightings than anywhere else in the United States.

The way the show is set up is that the hunters and trackers set out to find where the entity might be hiding and then discuss the creature with people in the area.

Once they have explored the area and gathered enough evidence, it is time to set the traps. Mountain Monsters then tries to show the proof about the mythical-entities existence through either audio or video images.

Once the entity is proven, it is time for the AIMS team to set out and hunt the creature down.

Season 5 was a tough one as the team left the hunt and returned home when they realized that tracking the Woman of the Woods in the Dark Forest was more dangerous than they expected.

Season 6 then saw the AIMS team tracking down six mythical creatures as their ultimate goal was to find the Spearfinger. The season ended with the team finally gaining more information about the mythical Spearfinger.

Season 6 ended on November 20, 2019, running 10 episodes.

When Mountain Monsters Season 7 happens, expect the team to find more creatures to hunt as they continue their ultimate goal of tracking down the most dangerous creature of them all.

Mountain Monsters is not likely to return to Travel Channel until 2021.