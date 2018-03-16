Mountain Monsters Season 6 release date: When will show return in 2018?

Mountain Monsters is a fan favorite on Destination America — but will it be returning for Season 6 in 2018? Here’s everything we know about the show being renewed and the potential air date.

Last season centered around the “Secrets of the Dark Forest” and featured eight episodes as well as a mid-season “Superfan Edition”, ending back on June 3, 2017.

Fans have been demanding a Mountain Monsters Season 6, but will it happen?

Has Mountain Monsters been renewed for Season 6?

There has been no official statement from Destination America as to whether Mountain Monsters has been renewed or not. But if it has been, it is likely news will be released soon.

Mountain Monsters Season 6 air date: When would show return?

Mountain Monsters seasons usually begin in the spring, but the dates vary. Last season started on April 8, 2017, and this was around the same time as Season 2, which began on April 4, 2014. However, Season 3 started slightly earlier on March 7, 2015, and Season 4 was even earlier on January 26, 2016.

If Destination America follows the pattern from last year, Mountain Monsters Season 6 would be set to air around the start of April, 2018.

Mountain Monsters petition: Fans call for show to come back in 2018.

Fans have been rallying behind the show, calling for it to return for Season 6. Many have taken to the show’s Facebook page to call for it to be renewed, with some saying it should return to its original format rather than focusing on the “rogue team” like Season 5 did.

One fan, Stephen Sark, said in a post last October: “New shows are being filmed now..no word on when the next season starts. I love the show .. love the guys.. but another season of the rogue team will kill it. Totally got away from what makes it great. Wrap it up in the first episode and get back to monster chasing.”

Another, Neill DNaples, said: “We fans want the show to return. I think the ratings were down because of the rogue team, dark woods, black witch episodes. The fans did not like the departure from the good natured, cryptid hunting, good old boys premise. Air the show Wednesdays, or Thursdays, it will do well.”

Meanwhile, an online petition was also set up earlier this year calling on the Destination America to bring the show back. Jeff Freeman, who set it up, wrote: “We as Mountain Monsters viewers are looking forward to new seasons. We ask that you please renew the series for mountain monsters season 6.”

The petition had more than 11,000 signatures at the time of writing. We will add updates about Mountain Monsters Season 6 as soon as we know more.