Mountain Monsters reveals new season premiere date, announces ‘Tribute to Trapper’ special

Travel Channel sent out a press release on Monday revealing when Mountain Monsters Season 5 would premiere and announcing a special tribute special.

The season will premiere the first week of January and the special will be honoring late cast member John “Trapper” Tice.

Mountain Monsters Season 5 release date

While this is technically the seventh season of Mountain Monsters, Travel Channel refers to it as its fifth season in the press release.

The official premiere date for Mountain Monsters Season 5 is January 10, 2021. This is a Sunday night with the start time of 10/9c.

Here is the official synopsis from Travel Channel:

The surviving members meet up for the first time after Trapper’s passing to discuss the team’s future and embark on adventures during seven one-hour episodes and a two-hour season finale of Season Five of Mountain Monsters.

As it said, there will be seven episodes in this new season of Mountain Monsters and they are continuing on with the blessing of Trapper.

In the Season 5 premiere, the AIMS team reads a personal letter from Trapper and heads out on a brand new adventure that he set up before he passed.

The team uses his personal journal filled with everything he ever learned about the woods and travels to the mountains of the Tygart Valley on a mission to prove that there are still wolves in West Virginia.

A bounty was put on them, and the last wolf was said to have been killed in 1900. The team encounters local farmers who tell of a dangerous predator that has been killing their livestock.

The team soon believes that not only are there wolves in the Tygart Valley, but there is something much more mysterious and deadly.

“After the tragic loss of Trapper, we recognized the importance of finding a way to celebrate his life with our AIMS-obsessed fans and then continue his mission,” says Matthew Butler, general manager, Travel Channel.

“What makes the new season so special is that the squad was eager to carry on Trapper’s legacy and head back to the forest, set on following his life’s work including intense hunts, thrilling twists, and hillbilly hilarity.”

Mountain Monsters: A Tribute to Trapper

However, before Season 5 of Mountain Monsters starts, there will be a one-hour special on Sunday, January 3.

This is titled Mountain Monsters: A Tribute to Trapper and will air at 10/9c.

Travel Channel announced that the special will “pay tribute to Tice, with the AIMS team sharing their favorite memories and moments with him over the years as they investigated cryptids throughout the woods of Appalachia.”

Mountain Monsters Season 5 premieres on Travel Channel on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at 10/9c.