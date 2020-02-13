Mighty Ducks and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboots are in the works with Rick Moranis returning

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Disney is going into their vault to reboot two of their hit movie franchises. The Mighty Ducks and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids are in the works, making the two comedies the latest flicks to get an updated version.

Rick Moranis is returning to Honey, I Shrunk the Kids in the role of Wayne Szalinski, while Emilio Estevez has agreed to reprise the role of coach Gordon Bombay.

It is exciting news for fans to have both men who played such pivotal characters in the movies back for the reboots.

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids details

Disney was reportedly trying to keep the news of Moranis returning to Honey, I Shrunk the Kids a secret. Deadline broke the news the deal is officially done.

Moranis took a step back from Hollywood to raise his kids following the death of his wife. He did some voice-over work and made the occasional guest appearance, but for the most part, he retired from acting.

Josh Gad signed on to the play the role of Wayne’s son, Nick. The character is a scientist who is aspiring to be as good of one as his father. In his quest to be like Wayne, Nick pulls a page out of his father’s book and shrinks his kids.

Moranis has not yet spoken out regarding the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboot. Disney plans to release the new film theatrically as opposed to on the new streaming service, Disney+, but a date has not been revealed.

The Mighty Ducks information

The Mighty Ducks reboot is headed to Disney+, with the streaming service giving the show a 10-episode order.

Lauren Graham has been tapped to play the lead in the new series. Good Boys star, Brady Noon, will play her son. Along with starring in the comedy, Variety is reporting that Graham is also a co-executive producer.

In the updated version of the classic comedy, Alex (Lauren Graham) builds her own ragtag hockey team when her son Evan (Brady Noon) is cut from the Mighty Ducks.

The famous team has evolved over the years into a youth powerhouse, still based in Minneapolis. It has the same rooting for the underdog feel that made the original, as well as two sequels, massive hits.

Production on The Mighty Ducks series is slated to begin in the next couple of weeks in Vancouver. Disney+ is looking to drop the new show this year but has yet to give a specific release date.

Everything old is new again, at least in Hollywood. The Mighty Ducks and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, are both getting a new lease on life, with two faces that made the original franchises so successful.